Sony Just Confirmed an Animated Movie for Its Most Popular Spider-Man Anti-Hero Is Still Happening

It’s been a beat since the animated “Venom” movie was announced, and it’s normal to get worried about that. The lack of news can mean a lot is happening behind the scenes, but it can also mean that shows and movies are canceled quietly.

Josh Horowitz made sure to get confirmation that everyone’s favorite anti-hero from the “Spider-Man” universe is still happening. Yes, “Venom” will still get an animated movie, although Sony’s Amy Pascal didn’t go into any more details than that. Sometimes, it’s just good to get confirmation!

Tom Hardy Is Attached to the ‘Venom’ Movie

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 23: Tom Hardy attends the UK Premiere of “Venom: The Last Dance” at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

It wouldn’t be the same not to have Tom Hardy as part of a movie that involved the popular symbiote. After all, he is one of the reasons the live-action movies performed so well. He is involved with the new movie as a producer, although there’s no word on whether he will voice Eddie Brock at all.

Sony attempted to create movies of many other “Spider-Man” villains and anti-heroes, including “Madam Webb” and “Kraven,” but only the alien symbiote performed well at the box office. As all others have been shelved, Sony continues to build up the “Venom” universe. After three live-action movies, it’s time to turn to animation, and Pascal, who was part of the trilogy, is involved, along with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach.

The Hollywood Reporter also shared that Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein have been tapped as directors. The two were the masterminds behind “Final Destinations: Bloodlines,” the follow-up to the original death-escaping horror movies that nobody really thought were needed, and were more than pleasantly surprised by them.

Sony Hopes for a Tom & Tom Connection

Getty WESTWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 01: Tom Hardy, Kelly Marcel attend the Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ “Venom” at Regency Village Theatre on October 1, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

While discussing Sony’s thoughts on other Marvel superheroes and anti-heroes, such as Kingpin, Horowitz did bring up a dream that many viewers had. Many wanted to see Hardy’s Brock and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker appear together on the screen. It’s no secret that Venom became one of the best villains in the “Spider-Man” comic universe when he was introduced in 1988.

It’s not impossible for the two characters to be in the same movie together. “The Amazing Spider-Man 3” was able to introduce Venom as a villain with Topher Grace taking on the role, but it wasn’t quite the same as the performance Hardy delivered. However, with Holland’s Spider-Man being introduced into the “Avengers” movies, it has complicated the licensing issues a little.

Animation is a different beast. While Hardy couldn’t have the Spider-Man emblem during the live-action movies due to licensing rights, the agreement within the animation world could allow for Spidey and Venom to face off against each other or even work together. While we may not see them on screen together, maybe Holland and Hardy could voice their characters for the animation.

There is still hope that the two men will appear on the screen together, but there is no discussion of it just yet. A lot goes into these types of projects, including storylines being created, actor schedules, and even the actors being interested in doing the projects.