Natalie Portman Glows in New Baby Bump Photo: ‘Counting the Days’

Natalie Portman is joyfully embracing the final stretch of her third pregnancy with a serene new maternity portrait. The Oscar winner shared a photo from her maternity shoot on Instagram on Wednesday, July 29, posing near a sunlit balcony in an oversized blue button-down as she gently held her bare baby bump.

“Counting the days until we meet you 🩷,” Portman wrote. “Thank you @shelbyduncan for your talent 📸.”

Natalie Portman Shares a Radiant New Baby Bump Photo

The intimate portrait quickly drew affection from Portman’s famous friends. Macaulay Culkin responded, “Gee whiz,” while Jennifer Garner left a string of heart emojis.

The image offered a rare glimpse into a pregnancy Portman has approached with both excitement and perspective.

Portman broke the news of her pregnancy during an April interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Natalie Portman on Her Pregnancy: ‘Such a Privilege and a Miracle’

Portman is expecting her first child with French music producer Tanguy Destable, who performs under the name Tepr. Her representative also confirmed the pregnancy to Reuters in April.

The actor is already a mother to son Aleph and daughter Amalia, whom she shares with former husband Benjamin Millepied. Portman and Millepied finalized their divorce in 2024.

“Tanguy and I are very excited,” Portman said when announcing the pregnancy. “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”

Why Natalie Portman Feels Deeply Grateful for This Pregnancy

Portman’s gratitude is shaped in part by her upbringing as the daughter of a fertility doctor. She told Harper’s Bazaar that she grew up understanding how painful and complicated the path to pregnancy can be for many families.

“It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing,” she said.

That awareness has stayed with her as she prepares to welcome another child. Portman said she feels fortunate to experience pregnancy again and wants to remain sensitive to people whose fertility journeys have included setbacks or heartbreak.

Natalie Portman Is Cherishing What May Be Her Final Pregnancy

Getty Natalie Portman

At 45, Portman said this pregnancy has brought a steadiness she did not necessarily feel when she was younger. Experience has helped her protect her peace, choose the people she wants nearby and appreciate the ordinary moments.

“There is a gratitude that when you’re young, you don’t necessarily grasp,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in April 2026. “And there’s a calm and knowing myself: who I want to spend time with, what kind of energy I want around me that makes the experience so beautiful every day. And knowing it’s probably the last time, I cherish every moment.”

Portman has also kept active by swimming and practicing Gyrotonics while spending time with her children in Paris. Professionally, she has already completed two upcoming projects through her MountainA production company. The dark comedy “The Gallerist” is expected later in 2026, while the romantic comedy “Good Sex” is scheduled for early 2027.

For now, however, Portman appears content to slow down, hold her family close and count the remaining days until its newest member arrives.