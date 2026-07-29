If You Can’t Stop Thinking About ‘Silo,’ Watch These 5 Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Shows Next

“Silo” is packed with exciting twists and turns. It all started with questions about the outside and what Bernard was up to, and over time, fans have learned about the Algorithm, the collection of underground bunkers that all look the same, and a memory-removing drug that brings up plenty of questions about autonomy and rights.

While the first two seasons were set within the world of the underground bunker — well, bunkers, as the second season saw Juliette find another silo just like her own with Solo and a bunch of kids — the third season has taken viewers to the past. There’s another conspiracy set in the days before everyone went underground and the world became a toxic wasteland.

There’s no doubt that you’ll want to watch something similar as the break inches closer. Streaming platforms have more mind-bending and wild tales to check out next.

‘Snowpiercer’

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Rather than living in underground bunkers as they do on “Silo”, what if the world could only survive on a constantly moving train? “Snowpiercer” introduces everyone to a world where the world kills, but rather than by a toxic gas, it’s by the cold. Thanks to climate change and an attempt to save the world, the planet is now freezing to the point where nothing can survive.

Those with money were able to get themselves on a train called “Snowpiercer,” although not everyone was happy that it was only for the rich. A group forced themselves onto the back of the train, becoming known as the Tailies. In both the movie and the TV series, the Tailies find themselves done with the life forced on them by those who bought their way or work on the train, and so they decide to take over. What happens when the whole of humanity is threatened?

Watch “Snowpiercer” on AMC+.

‘Severance’

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Everyone wishes for a good work-life balance, and “Severance” gives everyone a company that believes in the same thing. People go through a process called “severance,” where they have no memories of their life while at work and no memories of their work while at home. It seems perfect, but it’s clear that there is some bigger conspiracy going on.

The first episode throws us into the immediate questions, as Mark learns that he is now the new team lead and that a new woman, Helly, is joining the team. However, when he finds out that his former team lead has got his memories of work back and tracks him down, Mark starts to question everything about the workplace he is in. What exactly is Lumon Industries, and what is the endgame?

Watch “Severance” on Apple TV.

‘FROM’

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Instead of toxic air killing everyone, “FROM” offers a set of supernatural monsters. It is more horror than sci-fi compared to “Silo,” but “FROM” certainly offers plenty of twists, turns, and conspiracies. You won’t help yourself as you’re pulled into the mysteries and theories throughout the seasons.

It all starts with a family heading out on a road trip when they come across a fallen tree. After that, they drive through a small and quiet town, where everyone gives them creepy vibes. However, it’s soon clear that they can’t escape this town. No matter how much they try, they find themselves back with the creepy people, and it doesn’t take long for them to learn that there are monsters who come out at night to kill them. On top of that, it’s clear that the townspeople are split when it comes to the way of life, and they all have their own backstories about how they ended up in the place they can never leave.

Watch “FROM” on MGM+.

‘The Rain’

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One of the best dystopian stories on streaming platforms is a Danish series that ran for three seasons. “The Rain” is similar to “Silo” in the sense that people gather in bunkers to wait out a deadly event. However, unlike “Silo,” there’s only a small group surviving in this bunker — a group of siblings who were sent their by their father. A rain that came down killed anyone it touched, and the siblings were left to figure out when it was safe to return to the world.

Of course, the siblings have to leave the bunker that they’ve called home. They have no idea what they’re walking into or what the world has become since the rainfall. It leads to some twists and turns, high-stakes adventures, and conspiracies that will make you question everything you initially learn. While there are moments where you have to suspend some belief, it’s a post-apocalyptic drama with heart and mystery.

“The Rain” is available to stream on Netflix.

‘The 100’

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It’s an oldie, but a goodie. Based on the novel series by Kass Morgan, “The 100” follows a group of 100 teenagers who are sent to Earth to see if it’s safe to live on again. Centuries earlier, the people of Earth left when it became dangerous due to radiation, heading up to spaceships. However, there’s only so much time they have left in space, and they need to get back to Earth.

While on Earth, the teens have to learn how to survive. This isn’t just about finding food, but about dealing with the people who live on Earth. There are bunkers just like “Silo,” but there are also people who have developed the ability to deal with the radiation levels on Earth, and the planet has become a dangerous place as everyone turned to survival instincts. New pacts need to be made if everyone wants to survive, and there are plenty of questions about why adults thought it right to send teenagers down to Earth.

“The 100” is currently available to stream on The CW App and Netflix.