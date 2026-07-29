‘American Horror Story’ Creator Drops Bombshell Reveal About Season 13 That Fans Are Going to Love

Rumors have been flying about the long-awaited upcoming season of “American Horror Story.”

Due to various casting news, fans of the series have been postulating that Season 13 will revisit the series’ critically acclaimed third season, “Coven,” revolving around a group of modern-day witches in New Orleans.

A Big Bombshell

While promoting his latest series, “The Shards,” “American Horror Story” co-creator Ryan Murphy dropped a bombshell about the upcoming season.

Speaking with “Entertainment Tonight,” Murphy confirmed that “AHS” fan favorites such as Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Emma Roberts, Angela Bassett and Jessica Lange would all be returning.

Murphy confirmed the “Coven” rumors, but also revealed that was only one element of the upcoming season.

The Ultimate ‘AHS’ Season

“Everybody thinks it’s a ‘Coven’ season and it’s not. It’s all the seasons,” Murphy said, revealing the new season would encompass characters and storylines from all 12 previous seasons.

“Sarah Paulson is playing six or seven roles. Jessica Lange is playing all four of her iconic characters. Evan Peters is playing five characters,” Murphy shared, likening the season to a certain Marvel superhero franchise.

“It is like the Avengers,” he explained. “They all come together to defeat the ultimate evil.”

An Offer They Couldn’t Refuse

As he continued, Murphy detailed how he managed to assemble his all-star “American Horror Story” cast — particularly Lange, who had previously announced she had no plans to return to the show.

“As soon as I pitched it to them — many of them had said ‘no’ over the years — they were like, ‘Well, okay, I’ve gotta come back for that,'” Murphy said.

“But I pitched Jessica Lange and she was like, ‘Oh [expletive], now I gotta do it,’” Murphy recalled, promising the upcoming season will be a must-watch for fans.

“It’s all of them in one season and it’s 13 episodes because it’s called ‘13,’” he teased. “I spent many, many months and many years writing it. I wanted to do 13 in a special way.”

An All-Star ‘American Horror Story’

In addition to the aforementioned actors, the new season will also welcome back “American Horror Story” alums Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, Alex Consani and Paul Anthony Kelly.

Previously, FX announced that Ariana Grande would be making her “American Horror Story” debut in the new season; however, scheduling conflicts with her s Eternal Sunshine tour forced her to pull out.

“Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan favorite roles, ‘American Horror Story: 13’ continues to build on the anthology’s decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans,” reads the official logline.

“‘American Horror Story’ has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself,” the logline continues. “Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13 and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams and prepare for a supreme surprise.”