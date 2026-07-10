Ariana Grande Exits ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13

Ariana Grande will no longer make her “American Horror Story“ debut after scheduling conflicts forced her to exit Season 13.

Tour Schedule Forces Exit

According to Deadline, Grande’s departure stems from changes to the production schedule for the FX horror anthology. These changes conflicted with dates for her ongoing “Eternal Sunshine Tour.” Moreover, sources told the outlet the singer and actress did not film any scenes before leaving the project.

Grande first teased her involvement in the upcoming season of “American Horror Story” during an interview with Variety in November. She said she expected to have only a small role in the upcoming season.

“I know a little tiny bit. What I know I cannot say. I am coming into the world in a way that I don’t know much about yet,” Grande said. “I received a text, a very exciting text (from Murphy). I’ll probably have a very tiny thing to do in it, but I’ll be grateful to be a part of it because I love everyone in it.”

FX recently announced that Season 13 of “American Horror Story” will premiere on September 24. They also revealed plans to promote the new season at San Diego Comic-Con. Additionally, fans noticed that Grande was not present during recent outdoor filming. This led to the emergence of photos of the cast online.

Returning Stars Fill the Cast

Grande was originally announced as part of the Season 13 ensemble. This would have marked her first appearance in Ryan Murphy’s long-running anthology series. Ryan Murphy executive produces the series alongside Brad Falchuk, Ned Martel, Charlie Carver, Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Tanase Popa, Crystle Roberson Dorsey, Jennifer Salt, and Tim Minear. The series is produced by 20th Television. In addition, it would have reunited her with Murphy following “Scream Queens.” She would have also reunited with co-stars Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd.

Although plot details for Season 13 remain under wraps, the new installment will feature several fan favorites returning to the franchise. These include Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, John Waters, and Leslie Grossman.

Newcomers Frances Conroy and Alex Consani were recently spotted filming scenes for the series. This revealed their involvement, which had not been announced previously.

In addition, John Carroll Lynch, Mena Suvari, and Matt Fraser are expected to reprise characters they portrayed in earlier seasons of “American Horror Story.” Meanwhile, Paul Anthony Kelly, Berto Colón, and Joey Pollari will make their franchise debuts.

FX and 20th Television declined to comment on Grande’s decision to depart from the project.

Tour Continues Worldwide

The singer recently adjusted several dates on her “Eternal Sunshine Tour.” She moved her concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center from July 12 to July 14. She rescheduled her July 22 and July 24 shows in Boston to July 23 and July 26. After these changes, the tour will continue with performances in New York, Canada, Chicago, and London.

Fans eagerly anticipating the singer’s return to the screen won’t have to wait long. Grande will star in the comedy film “Focker-In-Law,” which is set to be released in theaters on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, just before Thanksgiving. The movie will also bring back franchise stars Ben Stiller as Greg Focker, Robert De Niro as Jack Byrnes, Teri Polo, and Blythe Danner, with the addition of Grande. The plot follows the story of Greg and Pam’s adult son, Henry, who becomes engaged to a former FBI hostage negotiator, according to IMDB.

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