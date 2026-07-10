Gracie Abrams Suggests Dresses May Not Be Part Of Future Stage Looks

Gracie Abrams has revealed that it is likely she won’t be performing in dresses ever again. The young singer, 26, blossomed into mainstream popularity after being a support act on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Her own tour for the album “The Secrets of Us” went on to achieve major success, with hit track “That’s So True” taking over the internet.

However fans can possibly kiss goodbye to Gracie’s signature look from her last tour: her long, floating, almost whimsical dresses that swept to the floor and flowed behind her as she walked across the stage. She looked so effortlessly beautiful and classy in the outfits, but the pop singer feels it’s time for a change to something that aligns better with who she is now.

The Interview

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Ahead of the release of her new album, “Daughter From Hell”, Gracie sat down with Spotify and Olivia Rodrigo to chat about all things music. During the conversation Gracie revealed how so much has changed about her now and when she looks back she doesn’t know if she is that old version of herself anymore who adored gorgeous gowns and ribbons.

The singer said: “I look back on even the last tour being in dresses, for example. I’m like, the person I am today… I don’t know that I will ever perform in a dress.

“Being in this decade, things change quick. And now I have, like, no hair left to put a bow in. I have so much fondness for those times.”

Gracie’s New Style and New Chapter

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Gracie has already dropped two tracks from her upcoming album – “Hit The Wall” and “Look At My Life”. The album cover for the record as well as the music videos released for the singles so far show Gracie turning away from dresses and more towards comfortable trousers and tops. She has also cut her hair notably shorter than it was in the past, so it now falls just under her ears instead of flowing down her back or swishing in a bob.

Later on in the interview chatting to Olivia, Gracie talked about how her stylist seems to really understand what she feels comfortable wearing today.

The star continued: “All the visuals for this album have felt… they’ve naturally unfolded to me at the same speed that the album itself did.

“Spencer Singer, who’s my dear friend an stylist, he’s so brilliant and knows me so well now that I think everything I put on everyday when I get to sit down or talk about the music… […] I guess I just wanted all of this to feel like I’m not putting on a costume ever.”

Olivia agreed with the importance of the sentiment Gracie was communicating, saying that to her from an external perspective there was “no artifice to be found” with the upcoming record and it felt very her, raw and without fabrication.

“Daughter from Hell” is due to come out on July 17. It follows the release of “Secret of Us” (2024) and “Good Riddance (2023).