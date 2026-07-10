Bunnie XO Reveals Jelly Roll’s Reaction to Her Fling with 24-Year-Old Netflix Reality Star

There’s a new man in Bunnie XO’s life, and it is decidedly not her ex.

Amid reports of Bunnie locking lips in public with Dylan Wolf, Jelly Roll has yet to comment on her exploits with the 24-year-old star of Netflix reality show “Calabasas Confidential.”

Bunnie XO Is Surprised That Everyone’s Surprised

On Friday, July 10, Bunnie dropped a new episode of her “Dumb Blonde” podcast, in which she addressed the various reports.

As she explained, those who’ve been listening to her podcasts shouldn’t be surprised to see her stepping out and making out.

“Like, anybody that really knows me and has been paying attention to the pod is like, ‘She said she was gonna do this,’ you know?” she said.

“Granted, would I have done it as public as I did it? No,” she continued.

“That was a lesson learned. But I could have … made out with Hailee and it would have made headline news,” she added, referring to co-host Hailee Clark.

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Jelly Roll ‘Gets It’

Continuing, Bunnie insisted that her ex is totally with cool with everything she’s doing, stating that Jelly Roll “gets it.”

“It’s not an issue at all,” she said of Jelly’s reaction to her “passionately making out” (as TMZ so vividly described it) with Wolf.

Bunnie Insists She’s Just ‘Here for Fun, Baby’

Bunnie seemingly confirmed that she’s not looking for a serious relationship after 10 years of marriage.

“I don’t want to date anyone. I am here for fun, baby,” she said.

“I learned a lot of lessons this week, and I’m gonna take it on the chin, because I did this and I take full accountability for it, but that’s all it was,” she added. “There was a huge group of us out. I wasn’t out on a date.”

Jelly Roll’s Bar Is Her ‘Safe’ Space

While there were certainly eyebrows raised that she chose to lock lips with Wolf in JR’s Goodnight Nashville Bar, the Music City watering hole owned by Jelly Roll, she sees nothing scandalous about that.

“I feel very safe there, I also feel very protected there,” she explained. “That’s our home. It’s like, if I’m gonna land at any bar I’m gonna do that at Goodnight Nashville.”

Bunnnie’s Been Blowing Off Steam

It was initially reported that Bunnie XO was spotted making out with 24-year-old reality star Dylan Wolf on the Fourth of July.

TMZ subsequently reported that she and Wolf were hanging out together again on the following night.

Dylan Wolf Has Been Enjoying His Time with Bunnie

Meanwhile, Wolf has also spoken out about spending time with Bunnie, revealing he’s also been enjoying their nights together. While he neither confirmed nor denied that the two were dating in a traditional sense, he did agree that they’d been spending time together in Nashville.

“I love Bunnie, she’s great,” he told TMZ. “She’s got a lot going on right now, but I’m here for her and she’s super sick.”

He continued by stating, “Sometimes a cowboy wants to hunt cougars …”