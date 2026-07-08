Bunnie XO Again Spotted with Younger Reality Star After July 4 Makeout Session

With her 10-year marriage to Jelly Roll headed to divorce court, Bunnie XO is definitely not devoting her time to pining for her ex.

Hot on the heels of reports that Bunnie XO was spotted making out with 24-year-old reality star Dylan Wolf on July 4, TMZ is now reporting the the pair were together again the following night.

Another Night Out with the ‘Calabasa Confidential’ Star

TMZ shared photos of Bunnie and her new beau, taken on the night of July 5 — one night after they were spotted getting cozy in the bar owned by Jelly Roll, JR’s Goodnight Nashville Bar.

This time, TMZ reports that the pair were part of a larger group. However, the site also observed that “it looks like they still managed to get some alone time.”

Added TMZ: “While there was no locking lips this go-around — at least not that we could see — it’s looking like Bunnie was enjoying her new man enough to keep him around at least one more night.”

Wolf — a cast member of Netflix reality show “Calabasas Confidential” — is nearly half the age of Bunnie, who celebrated her 46th birthday earlier this year.

Bunnnie is Back on the Market

Shortly after news of the divorce filing began making headlines, Bunnie posted an episode of her podcast, “Dumb Blonde.” In the course of that episode, she candidly addressed what had happened between her and Jelly Roll to bring them to divorce.

Interestingly, she deleted the podcast shortly after posting it, only adding to the many questions fans have about why their union crumbled.

Among the news outlets to report on that podcast before it was taken down, “Extra” reported that she revealed she was ready to put herself back into the dating scene.

In that vein, she read a note from a guy who’d recently slipped into her DMs: “Hey pretty lady, I’m about to get out of prison on a 10 year bid next year. Please let me go out and have a time with you. That’s all I ask. I promise it will be worth it. Hit me back.”

Bunnie admitted she was not impressed, but not for the reason most people might assume. “So listen. I don’t mind that the dude’s in prison,” Bunnie explained. “What I don’t like is he said, ‘Let me go out and have a time with you.’ So you’re just expecting me to put out on this first date.”

No, Bunnie Did Not Have an Affair With the Frontman of Nickelback

Another outlet that reported on the deleted podcast was Billboard, noting that Bunnie also settled a rumor that the reason for her divorce was that she’d been having an extramarital affair with Chad Kroeger, lead singer of rock band Nickelback.

“No, I did not cheat on my husband and leave him for Chad, or none of that. … I am so sorry to Chad and Nickelback for this happening. … I love them and it’s so [messed] up that the Internet can just run with a narrative and people just run with it, so there’s no Chad and Bunnie Xo,” she said.

She continued by insisting she was done with falling in love — but confirmed she was single and ready to mingle.

“Your girl is not ever going to be in another relationship,” she added. “I’m about to be a playa.”

It Was Jelly Roll Who Filed for Divorce

News of the couple’s split shocked fans, coming about a month after Jelly Roll filed for divorce in May.

According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, the reason listed for the divorce was irreconcilable differences.