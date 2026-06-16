Bunnie Xo Posted Cryptic Message Hours Before Jelly Roll Split News Broke

Jelly Roll’s estranged wife, Bunnie XO, shared a series of cryptic social media posts just hours before news surfaced that the country music star had filed for divorce.

According to court records, the “American Idol” Artist-in-Residence filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, on May 18. TMZ first reported the filing, and the news became public on June 15.

Before the filing made headlines, Bunnie Xo posted several Instagram Stories that drew attention from fans following the couple’s relationship.

Bunnie Xo Shared Cryptic Instagram Posts Before Divorce Filing News

One of the posts featured a lingerie photo of the “Dumb Blonde” podcast host posing while removing a bra strap.

The image included a text overlay that read, “She’s getting her sparkle back ✨.”

The post was accompanied by Metric’s song “Help I’m Alive.”

About an hour later, Bunnie Xo reposted a screenshot of a text message that read, “Come here, let me show you what love feels like.”

The post featured J. Cole’s song “Power Trip.”

She later shared a video originally posted by Snoop Dogg. The Reel included the phrase, “‘You’re embarrassing cut it out.'”

The video then displayed the caption, “Me about to take it up a notch:” alongside a dancing monkey.

The social media activity came shortly before reports about the divorce filing became public.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Frequently Shared Their Love Story

The couple’s relationship spanned nearly a decade.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo first met in 2015 at one of the singer’s concerts at Las Vegas’ Country Saloon. During an appearance on the “King and the Sting and the Wing Clips” podcast, Jelly Roll explained that the two initially met backstage while Bunnie XO was in another relationship.

“They split, and I’m not going to act like I shot my shot. She kind of shot hers,” he said.

When the singer later planned a trip to Las Vegas to film music video content, Bunnie Xo offered him a place to stay.

“It’s a white trash love story,” Jelly Roll said. “When I hugged her, I could just feel the genuineness of her. I could tell it wasn’t an act.”

In 2016, the couple became engaged during one of Jelly Roll’s performances in Las Vegas. Later that same evening, they secretly married in a courthouse ceremony without informing family or friends.

The Couple Renewed Their Wedding Vows and Discussed Their Future Together

On August 31, 2023, the pair renewed their wedding vows at the same Las Vegas chapel where they married in 2016.

Bunnie Xo shared footage from the ceremony on Instagram, showing the couple smiling and kissing during the celebration.

“Lucky #7 🎰 Luckiest girl alive. Tonite was such a dream✨,” she wrote.

The couple frequently spoke publicly about their relationship. During an interview with People in November 2024, Jelly Roll described his wife as “the person you show up to when the chips are down.”

The pair also discussed plans for expanding their family. In June 2024, Jelly Roll revealed that he and Bunnie Xo were “talking about having a baby.”

In addition to becoming a stepmother to Jelly Roll’s children, Bailee and Noah, Bunnie Xo built her own media platform through the “Dumb Blonde” podcast, which she launched in 2019.

The podcast features weekly interviews with entertainers, authors, social media personalities, and country music artists, including Brantley Gilbert and Priscilla Block.

Most recently, the couple appeared together at the 2026 Grammy Awards, where they were photographed showing affection throughout the evening.