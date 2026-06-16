Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Hold Hands During Rare Public Outing

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel enjoyed a day out in New York City during a rare public appearance.

The longtime couple was spotted walking hand in hand on Monday, marking their first public sighting together since 2024.

In photos shared by the Daily Mail, Timberlake and Biel appeared relaxed during their daytime stroll.

For the outing, the “Sexyback” singer, 45, and the “Better Sister” actress, 44, opted for coordinated, all-black looks.

Timberlake wore an oversized black short-sleeved shirt paired with drawstring black trousers and grey sneakers. He completed the casual look with dark sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Biel rocked an oversized black button-up shirt layered over a black top and black leggings. She completed the look with white sneakers, dark sunglasses, and a crossbody strap bag.

Missing from the couple’s outing were their sons, Silas, 11, and Phineas, 6.

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake‘s Relationship Amid the Challenges

Monday’s outing comes three months after footage from Timberlake’s June 2024 DWI arrest surfaced in March.

Amid the controversy, Biel reportedly found the incident “stressful and would prefer to move past it.”

“There have been some challenging moments lately, and she’s focused on moving forward,” the source told PEOPLE at the time. “She’s the happiest when she’s able to focus on family life, along with her work, when she chooses to take on projects.”

In 2019, Timberlake and Biel’s relationship faced a difficult time after photos of the former *NSYNC member holding hands with his “Palmer” co-star Alisha Wainwright surfaced online.

At the time, Timberlake publicly apologized to Biel for his “strong lapse in judgment.”

“A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgment – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my co-star. I drank way too much that night, and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.” Timberlake wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The singer continued, “This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

Timberlake and Biel have reportedly moved past the issues and are now focused on their family.

A Look Back at Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake’s Romance

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were first romantically linked in 2007. The couple briefly separated in 2011 but later reconciled and tied the knot in 2012.

“I had a little bit of butterflies,” Biel told PEOPLE about their wedding ceremony at the time. “I was about to stand up in front of my friends and family and bare my soul for the person I love. It was terribly emotional.”

Timberlake and Biel welcomed their first child together in 2015 and their second in 2021.

In October 2022, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, marking it with a romantic vow renewal in Italy.

“It was very intimate. It was very small, a couple of our friends, and we literally barely put this thing together,” Biel revealed on “Today with Hoda & Jenna.” “We almost canceled it. We thought, ‘This is silly, are we going to feel goofy doing this?’ And actually, it was so moving. I felt like, ‘Wow, we’re going to keep doing this. Look at us!’ It felt really nice.”