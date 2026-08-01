Netflix Star Has Passed Away at 43 After Tragic Accident

The subject of a critically acclaimed Netflix documentary, record-breaking mountain climber Nirmal Purja has passed away.

The Nepalese climber was just 43 years old when he perished in an avalanche while attempting a climb.

‘Profound Sadness’

“Today, it is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal ‘Nimsdai’ Purja, tragically lost his life following an avalanche on Broad Peak,” Elite Expeditions wrote in an Instagram post sharing the sad news of Purja’s passing.

Tragically, Purja was not the only fatality in that avalanche. “We have also received confirmation that other members of the expedition sadly did not survive,” the post continued.

“Today, we mourn not only Nims, but every life lost in this tragedy including his trusted climbing partners and guides, Pur Bahudar Gurung (Yukta) and Nima Sherpa,” the message added. “Our deepest thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences are with their families, friends and loved ones. No words can ease the pain of this unimaginable loss, and we ask that everyone respects their privacy as they grieve.”

Reported Missing

Purja and the rest of the expedition has previously been reported missing.

Purja had been serving as expedition leader for an international climbing group that included American Mallory Geis, in addition to six Nepalese climbers and climbers from China, Oman and Pakistan.

The expedition climb Pakistan’s Broad Peak on July launched on July 30.

Paying Tribute

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Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah paid tribute to Purja in a statement via Instagram, admitting he was “shocked” to learn of the fatal accident.

“The tragic death of six Nepali and four other foreign climbers, including world record holder Nirmal Purja (Nims Dai), on the 8,051-meter-high Broad Peak, the world’s 12th highest mountain in the Karakoram mountain range of Pakistan, has shocked us,” he said in a translated post, as reported by People.

“The physical journey of all the deceased climbers, including Nirmal Purja (Nims Dai), has only come to a halt, but the history of their courage, dedication, and contributions will always remain inspiring and alive,” he added.

’14 Peaks’

Purja was profiled in Netflix’s 2021 documentary “14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible.”

The documentary catapulted the climber to international fame, documenting his mission to make it to the peaks of all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter mountains within a seven-month time frame.

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Unexpected Avalanche

According to People, on the day the expedition began an avalanche was reported, with Purja and his team at approximately 6,660 meters altitude at the time.

A rescue mission began on July 31, with first responders recovering the bodies of three victims, including Geis.

The seven other climbers were initially unaccounted for, but were later confirmed to be deceased.

Broad Peak is part of the Karakoram mountain range, situated between Pakistan and China.

The12th highest mountain in the world, Broad Peak extends to more than 26,400 feet above sea level, according to the BBC.

Broad Peak is widely regarded as one of the most perilous mountains to climb, with The Associated Press reporting that dozens of people have lost their lives attempting to make it to the summit.