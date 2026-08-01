20-Year-Old Adam Sandler Classic Leaving Netflix in August 

Streaming giant Netflix has a lot of exciting projects airing later this year, including Josh Hartnett’s new series, “Below,” and Robert De Niro’s “The Whisper Man.” But to make room for new shows, they have to remove old ones. Sadly, among those leaving in August is Tia Mowry’s “The Game,” and a 20-year-old Adam Sandler classic, “Click.”

Adam Sandler’s Film ‘Click’ Leaving Netflix

Getty Poster for Adam Sandler’s film “Click”

“Click” is a 2006 film directed by Frank Coraci that has an A-list cast including Sandler, Kate Beckinsale, and Christopher Walken. “A workaholic architect finds a universal remote that allows him to fast-forward and rewind to different parts of his life. Complications arise when the remote starts to overrule his choices,” the synopsis reads, per IMDb. The film will leave the platform on Saturday, August 1, What’s On Netflix reports.

A short clip of “Click,” featuring Sandler and Terry Crews as the singing driver, was recently shared on Instagram with the text overlay, “There are two types of morning people.” Many people can relate to this, as some have all the energy in the morning, while others need time to wake up and embrace the day. But many of Sandler’s comedies are relatable to fans, which is one of the reasons he is so loved!

Adam Sandler’s Incredible Career

Getty Adam Sandler attends the premiere of “Click” in 2006

In an acceptance speech when Sandler won the Chairman’s Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, he touched on his incredible career. “I can’t thank you all enough for letting me have this career that I’ve been lucky enough to have,” he said, MovieWeb reports.

He reflected on his parents’ reaction when he first decided to become an actor. “Like every actor, when I decided to become an actor, my parents were disgruntled,” he said. “When I graduated college, I got a Bachelor of Fine Arts for writing, and my father told me he was very proud of me and I should try it out for one year. He said, ‘Go for your dream, see if you can get something going. If it doesn’t work out after one year, you’ll come work for me.’ My dad was an electrical contractor. I didn’t know very much about electricity or contracting.”

Sandler noted how different his life would have been if he had followed in his father’s footsteps. “I probably would have not just had a vacation in Hawaii,” he said. “If I wanted to go swimming, I would have just gone in the pond up the street next to the nuclear power plant. But it’s not all bad news, because then my (expletive) would glow in the dark… I’d definitely be wearing the same clothes I always wear. And I probably wouldn’t have a Cadillac right now, or if I did, it would be my father’s.”

Adam Sandler’s Favorite Film

As an actor who has starred in many memorable roles, including “Uncut Gems,” “Happy Gilmore,” and “Punch-Drunk Love,” fans may wonder what his favorite film is. It is a surprising choice! In the book “You Gotta See This” by Cindy Pearlman, Sandler reveals that his all-time favorite film is a classic: the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz,” Far Out reports.

“Oh God, it’s so easy,” he shared. “I love ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ This is not exactly the kind of thing a man wants to admit, but my mother makes me watch it again and again. Okay, that’s not exactly true. I want to watch it, too. Maybe I even make my mother watch it with me. Now the secret is out. But don’t you think Dorothy is pretty cute and that Scarecrow had a heart from the beginning, if you ask me?”