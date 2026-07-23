Last Call: Every Movie and TV Series Leaving Netflix in August 2026

Each month, Netflix cleans out its roster of entertainment offerings to make room for new arrivals.

August 2026 is no exception, and Netflix has unveiled all the films and TV series it will be dropping next month.

Among them: a Tom Hanks classic, Julia Roberts‘ big-screen breakthrough, a beloved David Bowie fantasy film, Tim Allen’s most iconic sitcom and a trio of “Spider-Man” movies.

’27 Dresses’

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“Grey’s Anatomy” alum Katherine Heigl stars in this rom-com about a woman who’s served as a bridesmaid 27 times — but wrestles with the idea of standing by her sister’s side as her sibling marries the man she’s secretly in love with. Leaving: August 1

‘A Million Ways to Die in the West’

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“Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane is director and star of this comedy about cowardly farmer who seeks the help of a gunslinger’s wife (Charlize Theron) to help him win back the woman who left him. Leaving: August 1

‘The Age of Adaline’

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After miraculously remaining 29 years old for almost eight decades, Adaline Bowman (Blake Lively) has lived a solitary existence, never allowing herself to get close to anyone who might reveal her secret. But a chance encounter with charismatic philanthropist Ellis Jones (Michiel Huisman) reignites her passion for life and romance. When a weekend with his parents (Harrison Ford and Kathy Baker) threatens to uncover the truth, Adaline makes a decision that will change her life forever. Leaving: August 1

‘Atonement’

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When a young girl catches her sister in a passionate embrace with a childhood friend, her jealousy drives her to tell a lie that will irrevocably change the course of all their lives forever. Keira Knightley and James McAvoy star. Leaving: August 1

‘Borat’

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Kazakhstani journalist Borat Sagdiyev (Sascha Baron Cohen) embarks on an outrageous journey through America in this raunchy hit comedy. Leaving: August 1

‘Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie’

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Two mischievous kids hypnotize their mean high school principal and turn him into their comic book creation, the kind-hearted and elastic-banded Captain Underpants. Leaving: August 1

‘Chef’

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Superstar chef Carl Casper (Jon Favreau, who also directed) loses his chef job and cooks up a food truck business in hopes of reestablishing his artistic promise and family. Leaving: August 1

‘Click’

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A workaholic architect (Adam Sandler) finds a universal remote that allows him to fast-forward and rewind to different parts of his life. Complications arise when the remote starts to overrule his choices. Leaving: August 1

‘Enough’

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Jennifer Lopez stars in this thriller about a woman who comes to discover her husband’s dark side. Fearing for her daughter’s life, she and flees while pursued by her husband’s henchmen. Leaving: August 1

‘Everest’

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Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin, John Hawkes and Robin Wright star in this drama inspired by the incredible events surrounding an attempt to reach the summit of the world’s highest mountain. Leaving: August 1

‘Ex Machina’

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A young programmer (Domhnall Gleeson) is selected to participate in a ground-breaking experiment in synthetic intelligence by evaluating the human qualities of a highly advanced humanoid AI (Alicia Vikander). Leaving: August 1

‘Father of the Bride’

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George Banks (Steve Martin) and his wife, Nina (Diane Keaton), are the proud parents of Annie (Kimberly Paisley-Williams), but when she returns from studying abroad and announces that she’s engaged, their whole world turns upside down, especially that of overprotective George. From meeting the in-laws to wedding plans with an over-the-top consultant (Martin Short) and his flamboyant assistant (B.D. Wong), it seems as if the troubles never end. Leaving: August 1

‘Father of the Bride: Part II’

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In this sequel George Banks must accept the reality of what his daughter’s ascension from daughter to wife, and now to mother means. Leaving: August 1

‘Fletch’

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Chevy Chase stars as in investigative journalist who cracks open a conspiracy in this comedy whodunit. Leaving: August 1

‘The Five-Year Engagement’

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Tom (Jason Segel) and Violet (Emily Blunt) are a a happy San Francisco couple — until he pops the question. Their wedding plans continuously derail over five years due to career moves, family crises and personal sacrifices, testing their relationship. Leaving: August 1

‘The Glass House’

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Lelee Sobieski, Diane Lane, Trevor Morgan, Bruce Dern, Rita Wilson and Stellan Skarsgård star in this psychological thriller about two orphaned siblings who move in with their parents’ wealthy friends after a fatal car crash — only to discover that their new guardians are deeply in debt and using the children for their $4 million trust fund. Leaving: August 1

‘Hacksaw Ridge’

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Mel Gibson directed this drama that tells the extraordinary true story of pacifist Desmond Doss (Andrew Garfield) who, in Okinawa during the bloodiest battle of WWII, saved 75 men without firing or carrying a gun. Leaving: August 1

‘Home Improvement’ Seasons 1-8

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Tim Allen stars as Tim “the Tool Man” Taylor, a husband and father who hosts a DIY home-improvement show in this beloved 1990s sitcom. Leaving: August 1

‘Hunter X Hunter

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This anime series follows Gon, who dreams of following in his father’s path and becoming a Hunter, an elite class of adventurer with legendary skills. But to make the grade he’ll first have to pass the extremely difficult and danger Hunter Qualification Exam. Leaving: August 1

‘I Feel Pretty’

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Renee (Amy Schumer) struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis. One day, she wakes from a fall believing she is the most beautiful and capable woman in the world. With this newfound confidence, Renee is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly. But what will happen when she realizes her appearance never actually changed? Leaving: August 1

‘Kindergarten Cop’

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A tough-guy cop (Arnold Scharwarzenegger) is given his most difficult assignment: masquerade as a kindergarten teacher in order to find a drug dealer. Leaving: August 1

‘Midnight Diner’ Seasons 1-3

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This series is set in a late-night diner in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo, its mysterious chef known only as “Master,” who engages in the lives of his customers. Leaving: August 1

‘Mississippi Grind’

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Gerry (Ben Mendelsohn) is a struggling, debt-ridden realtor who’s befriend by Curtis (Ryan Reynolds), a charismatic and optimistic drifter. Believing his new friend is a good-luck charm, Gerry convinces Curtis to embark on a road trip to a high-stakes poker game in New Orleans, resulting in an adventure of extreme highs, lows and personal reflection. Leaving: August 1

‘Pixels’

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When aliens misinterpret video feeds of classic arcade games as a declaration of war, they attack the Earth in the form of the video games. Starring Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Michelle Monaghan, Peter Dinklage, Josh Gad, Ashley Benson and Brian Cox. Leaving: August 1

‘Pretty Woman’

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Richard Gere stars as man in a legal but hurtful business, in need of an escort for some social events. He hires a beautiful sex worker (Julia Roberts) — and winds up falling for her. Leaving: August 1

‘The Proposal’

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A pushy boss (Sandra Bullock) forces her young assistant (Ryan Reynolds) to marry her in order to keep her visa status in the U.S. and avoid deportation to Canada. Leaving: August 1

‘R.I.P.D.’

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Jeff Bridges and Ryan Reynolds headline this supernatural action-adventure as two cops dispatched by the Rest In Peace Department (R.I.P.D.) to protect and serve the living from increasingly destructive spirits hiding among the unsuspecting on Earth. Leaving: August 1

‘Single White Female’

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An innocent want ad — “SWF seeks female to share apt in West 70s; Non-smkr, professional preferred” – opens the door to murderous, psychotic terror in this pulse-pounding shocker starring Bridget Fonda and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Leaving: August 1

‘Splash’

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In this classic fantasy comedy, Allen Bauer (Tom Hanks) falls in love with Madison (Daryl Hannah), a mysterious woman who hides a big secret: she’s a mermaid. Leaving: August 1

‘There’s Something About Mary’

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Ben Stiller stars as a guy who gets a chance to meet up with his dream girl from high school (Cameron Diaz), even though his date with her back then was a complete disaster. Leaving: August 1

‘Tootsie’

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Dustin Hoffman stars as Michael Dorsey, an unsuccessful actor who disguises himself as a woman in order to get a role on a trashy hospital soap opera. Leaving: August 1

‘Spider-Man’

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Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) gets bitten by a radioactive spider and becomes NYC’s web-slinging superhero. Enter the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). Leaving: August 5

‘Spider-Man 2’

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In the sequel, Spidey (Tobey Maguire) faces off against Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina). Leaving: August 5

‘Spider-Man 3’

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Spider-Man (still Tobey Maguire) is in for the fight of his life against a lethal mix of villains — the deadly Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Venom (Topher Grace) and the New Goblin (James Franco) — as well as the enemy within himself. Leaving: August 5

‘Labyrinth’

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A selfish 16-year old girl (Jennifer Connelly) is given 13 hours to solve a labyrinth and rescue her baby brother when her wish for him to be taken away is granted by the Goblin King (David Bowie). Leaving: August 7

‘Copshop’

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A con artist (Gerard Butler) decides to hide from an assassin inside a small-town police station. When the hit man turns up at the precinct, an unsuspecting rookie cop (Alexis Louder) finds herself caught in the crosshairs. Leaving: August 10

‘Marry Me’

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Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) is half of the sexiest celebrity power couple on Earth with hot new music supernova Bastian (Maluma, in his feature-film debut). As Kat and Bastian’s inescapable hit single, “Marry Me,” climbs the charts, they are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will be streamed across multiple platforms. When she learns that Bastian cheated on her, she winds up discovering an unexpected new romance. Leaving: August 10

‘The Game’ Seasons 1-3

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This spinoff of sitcom “Girlfriends” follows medical student Melanie Barnett (Tia Mowry), who gives up a spot at Johns Hopkins University to support her boyfriend, Derwin Davis (Pooch Hall), a rookie pro football player. Leaving: August 15

‘Fall’

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Two friends (Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner) fight to survive against punishing odds after a daring climb up a radio tower in the desert leaves them trapped 2,000 feet in the air. Leaving: August 18