Oscar Winner Who Appeared In Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ Sequel Still Hasn’t Met Him

Anticipation is off the charts for the arrival of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

The upcoming Marvel movie will mark Tom Holland‘s third outing as the web-slinging superhero. In his second, J. Jonah Jameson, gruff and bombastic editor of the Daily Bugle in the original comic books, made a brief appearance in the end credits.

J.K. Simmons Has Played J. Jonah Jameson in Several ‘Spider-Man’ Movies

J.K. Simmons — who won a 2015 Best Supporting Actor Oscar for “Whiplash” — played Jameson, having previously played the character in all three of the Tobey Maguire-starring “Spider-Man” films, and then reprised the role in 2018’s “Venom.”

Simmons, however, has confirmed he won’t be seen in “Brand New Day,” presumably bringing that impressive run in the Spider-verse to an end.

Meanwhile, he also shared a surprising bit of info about his relationship with the film’s star.

J.K. Simmons Has Yet to Meet Tom Holland

Simmons recently appeared on appeared on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, and dropped a unexpected revelation.

“I have not met Tom Holland,” Simmons said. “Delightful guy, I’m told.”

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He Wasn’t Originally Intended to Appear in Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ Films

As Simmons explained, production on “Far From Home” had already wrapped when he got a call asking him to reprise his role.

“The only conversations that I was aware of were the ones that people would call my attention to on the internet. Maybe this, or maybe that,” he said.

When he was offered a cameo, it came as “a complete shock and a very last-minute decision.”

Simmons continued: “They literally called my agent, we had a meeting the next day, and it was like a day or two later [that] I was shooting in somebody’s office. Some executive’s office on the lot. Because there was no set. They were well into editing the film when they went, ‘What if we stuck a little JJJ in here?’”

He’s Denied the ‘Brand New Day’ Rumors

Rumors have rife that Simmons will play Jameson one more time in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” — which he has vehemently denied.

“Not in it, dude,” Simmons told ComicBook.com. “I don’t know who on the internet decided that that was fact, but I ain’t in it.”

Where Does ‘Brand New Day’ Take Spider-Man?

According to sources, the new film will be a major reset for Spider-Man within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“After the record-breaking global success of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ marks an entirely new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man,” declares Marvel’s official synopsis.

“Four years have passed since the events of ‘No Way Home,’ and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves,” the synopsis continues. “Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he’s devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.”

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When Does ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Premiere?

Tom Holland’s third Spidey film, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” will hit theaters on July 29.