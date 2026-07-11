Kat Barrell Reveals Her Biggest Regret After Filming Hallmark’s ‘O Little Christmas Market’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Katherine (Kat) Barrell has one big regret after playing an artist who creates tiny worlds in Hallmark Channel’s new holiday flick, “O Little Christmas Market.”

Before the movie’s premiere on July 11, 2026, the actress told EntertainmentNow that she’s still kicking herself for forgetting to take one of the miniature figurines the art department created of her character, Olivia — especially now that she knows her co-star, Stephen Huszar, treasures his so much.

Kat Barrell Says She ‘Really Wanted’ Her Mini-Me From ‘O Little Christmas Market’

Hallmark Miniature figurines of Stephen Huszar and Kat Barrell were made for “O Little Christmas Market”

“O Little Christmas Market” is about a woman trying to save her dad’s decades-long Christmas market from being bulldozed over by a corporate developer, owned by the dad of Huszar’s character, Grayson. Naturally, there’s a spark between the two — this is a Hallmark movie, after all — and Olivia begins to add tiny, detailed figurines of herself and Grayson into the miniature holiday scenes she creates.

Barrell and Huszar filmed the movie back in December 2024. When asked what’s stuck with them from the experience, Huszar told EntertainmentNow, “Our miniature little ‘me’ is definitely staying with me. I’ve got it at my mom’s house right now!”

Looking forlorn, Barrell lamented, “Oh man, I was thinking about that the other day. I was thinking, ‘I never got mine.’ I never got one! I know it’s, like, in some prop box, never to see the light of day again. That’s so great that you got it. I really wanted it, and I just forgot to ask for it.”

“We actually went to a really cool place to have those made,” Barrell continued. “It’s a 3D printing place where anyone can go, just outside Toronto. And you step into this sphere that’s sort of entirely made up of cameras, and they take a picture, which is essentially like hundreds of pictures of every possible angle of you, and then they feed it through some system, and it prints an exact replica.”

“Yeah, we did that before we started shooting,” Huszar added. “That was our debut, meeting each other.”

Kat Barrell Shares Her Biggest Highlight From Filming ‘O Little Christmas Market’

Hallmark Paula Boudreau with Kat Barrell in “O Little Christmas Market”

Despite her regret over not grabbing her own mini-me, Barrell told EntertainmentNow she holds great memories from making the movie. The highlight for her, she said, was working again with actress and “very good friend” Paula Boudreau, who plays her mom in “O Little Christmas Market.”

Fans will recognize Boudreau from more than a decade’s worth of Hallmark projects, including roles in “Good Witch,” “Pumpkin Everything,” “Take Me Back For Christmas,” and “Autumn at Apple Hill.” Calling Boudreau an “amazing actress,” Barrell said they’ve “been fortunate to work together a few times before,” including on the supernatural Western series “Wynonna Earp.”

“I just adore her so much,” she told EntertainmentNow. “It was really special to get to (do that) because we’ve actually played, in a completely different genre and in a different universe, (where) she’s been trying to, like, kill my character.”

Barrell continued, “So this was really nice to get the opposite with Paula, and she’s become such a friend, and it’s always really special to get to work with (the same) actors over the years. I think that was very special.”

“O Little Christmas Market” premieres on Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern time on July 11, and will begin streaming on Hallmark+ the following day .