‘Love Island USA’: Caleb Calls Sincere ‘A Good Friend’

NBCUniversal Caleb McDaniel and Sincere Rhea on ‘Love Island USA’

Sincere Rhea of “Love Island USA” Season 8 was an original islander who matched with Melanie Moreno. They started as one of the strongest couples, then became the least stable in the final days of the season. Caleb McDaniel explained why Rhea, 25, is a good friend to people in the villa.

Caleb Is Excited To See Sincere After ‘Love Island USA’

McDaniel, 21, and Jaiden Bacciocco were dumped from the island after they formed a connection in Casa Amor. The season ends on July 12, and the islanders will be free to reconnect with each other. He told Variety who he is looking forward to seeing again.

“This is controversial, but I love Sincere,” McDaniel answered. “I don’t love the way he goes about things, but whenever it’s just me and him and we can vibe and talk about anything other than his connection and what he’s doing, it’s good. I think he’s a good friend. Maybe not as good of a relationship guy.”

Aniya Harvey defended Rhea after Movie Night. McDaniel explained why it was hard to stay mad at him when he kept acknowledging his misdeeds.

“When I walked in there, he was the first one to welcome me in with open arms,” he said. “It was hard for me to be [expletive] at him for the way he was moving. I was frustrated with it. I’m sure everyone was, but I do think he is a good guy. I think [him and Melanie] could work through it.”

Who Are the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Finalists?

July 10’s episode revealed which two couples were dumped from the island or moved forward to the finale. The final four couples are in the running to win the $100,000 prize.

The couple with the most fan votes wins, and Ariana Madix gives each person an envelope. One is empty, and the other has the money. The person with the money chooses to split it with their partner or keep it all for themselves.

Six couples sat down to eat Chinese food in the episode. Each one opened a fortune cookie, revealing their fate.

Harvey and Carl Lee Schmidt; Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff; Zach Georgiou and Kayda Bosse; and Moreno and Rhea became finalists. Fans didn’t vote enough to keep KC Chandler and Tierra “Titi” Davis, and Mackenzie “Kenzie” Annis and Dylan Wrona on the island.

Chandler, 23, asked Davis, 25, to be his girlfriend before their exit. Davis said this was her first relationship. The couple met each other’s families on Family Day, and it went smoothly.

Annis, 24, and Wrona, 24, did not take that step before leaving the Peacock show. However, they also had a good time meeting each other’s families.

Moreno was surprised that she got enough votes to stay in the competition after Movie Night. The other finalists also seemed relieved for her. Moreno threatened to end her relationship if Rhea messed up again. That would hurt their chance to win the prize.