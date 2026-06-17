SPOILER: Love Island USA Season 8, Episode 12: Why is Sol Single After Episode 12?

Sol’s journey from bombshell to a single islander in the June 16 episode of Love Island USA, was one for the internet. When Sol opened her mailbox on Day 12, it was entirely empty. For fans of reality TV, few moments are as intriguing as those on Love Island.

When Sol first arrived on Day 7, she set her sights directly on Sincere. Famously calling the incoming bombshells “Christmas presents at the front door.”

She successfully turned Sincere’s head, leading to multiple kisses in the Speakeasy. One of which was famously interrupted by Sincere’s original partner, Melanie.

Sol confidently told the villa, “It’s Love Island, we’re here to explore. You’re no one’s boyfriend or girlfriend.”

How did she end up single?

LOVE ISLAND USA — “Week 3 ” Episode TBD — Pictured: (l-r) Sincere Nicholas Rhea, Sol Dean — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Sincere’s Lingering Guilt: Sincere admitted to Sol on Day 11 that he felt incredibly guilty about how he left things with Melanie. The history they built couldn’t be erased by a few days of flirting. A common emotional twist in Love Island episodes.

Sincere admitted to Sol on Day 11 that he felt incredibly guilty about how he left things with Melanie. The history they built couldn’t be erased by a few days of flirting. A common emotional twist in Love Island episodes. The Speakeasy Confession: On Day 11, Sincere pulled Melanie into the Speakeasy and dropped his guard completely, admitting, “I never wanted to close that door with you, Melanie.” He confessed that even while being with Sol, he couldn’t stop thinking about their original foundation.

On Day 11, Sincere pulled Melanie into the Speakeasy and dropped his guard completely, admitting, “I never wanted to close that door with you, Melanie.” He confessed that even while being with Sol, he couldn’t stop thinking about their original foundation. KC’s Missed Opportunity: KC wanted to explore with Sol. KC pulled Sol and admitted that she had highly attracted him since day one, but he didn’t want to risk his “good thing” with Aniya. Sol told him he robbed himself by “not shooting his shot,” but by then, the recoupling text had already arrived. KC chose to play it safe and patch things up with Aniya via his love letter, which is a strategy viewers often see on Love Island.

Back To His Day One

LOVE ISLAND USA — “Week 3 ” Episode TBD — Pictured: (l-r) Melanie Moreno, Sincere Nicholas Rhea — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Ultimately, Sincere followed his heart back to Melanie, and KC refused to take the leap of faith.

Sol had an inkling it was coming, citing “women’s intuition” when her mailbox came up empty. Because Kenzie also left Caleb single, the twist automatically paired the two bombshells together by default.

The power now shifts back to the public. The Love Island USA app is officially open for America to vote for their Favorite Couple, and the lowest-voted pairs will be on notice