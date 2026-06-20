Love Island USA Season 8 Episode 14 Recap For Thursday June 18, 2026: A Double-Sol Dumping

Here we are Love Island USA fans! Day 14. We’ve made it to nearly half of the show!

Following the high-stakes mailbox recoupling, this episode of Love Island USA forced the islanders to face the immediate consequences of their written words.

While the resurrected couples enjoyed a temporary honeymoon phase, the arrival of host Ariana Madix quickly shifted the energy, culminating in a brutal double dumping that left the villa heavily fractured.

Lover Girl Summer

We’re taken back to the aftermath of the letter saga. All the villa branches off to settle into post chats.

In the garden, Sincere and Melanie celebrated their reunion with an embrace. Sincere explicitly promised Melanie that his desire to explore Sol was over. Melanie says her “Hot Girl Summer” is officially dead, now wanting the next phase of her journey as “Lover Girl Summer.”

Downstairs in the Speakeasy, Corbin and Kenzie celebrated their successful reunion. Kenzie admitted to Corbin that she had already confessed their secret bedroom kiss to Jen, but a relieved Corbin refused to let the timeline disrupt his joy. In her confessional, Kenzie said she was ready to focus completely on “watering her garden.”

Meanwhile, Aniya and KC found peace. KC admitted that the letter-writing challenge was exactly what they needed, stating that during their recent arguments, “the words weren’t wording” in person.

Zach and Kayda also looked toward the future. Zach joking that his romantic letter—which highlighted a boy from England finding love with a girl from New Hampshire—could be read at their actual wedding one day.

As the girls winded down for the night Trinity expressed relief that everyone had followed their gut.

Sol and Caleb Sulk

The widespread joy did not extend to the villa’s new couple. Kept in the game by default rules, Sol and Caleb spent the day processing their mutual rejection.

Caleb remained openly shocked that Kenzie had chosen Corbin over him. Despite Kenzie pulling him aside to reassure him that he was still the “cutest cowboy” in the villa, Caleb grew increasingly upset in his confessionals. He expressed deep frustration over being led on.

Sol went on an absolute rant. After a morning pep talk with Jen, Sol confronted Sincere with zero filters, delivering an explosive lecture regarding his sudden pivot back to Melanie.

“You pee on my leg and told me it’s raining!” Sol said, accusing Sincere of leading her on in the Speakeasy. “Be honest! That’s all I ask!”

Sincere later complained to Melanie about Sol’s aggressive language, “She kept dropping F bombs,”

Melanie agreed that Sol raised valid points about Sincere’s lack of transparency, because she also felt the same way. The two disregard it and hope to focus on themselves. Labeling Sincere exploring as a “field trip.”

Attempting to make the best of her couple, Sol tried to find common ground with Caleb.

“He’s an apple pie and I don’t normally like apple pies,” Sol explained. “But maybe I haven’t had, like, a honeycrisp apple pie?”

The Public Vote: Ariana Madix Delivers the Verdict

LOVE ISLAND USA — “Week 3 ” Episode TBD — Pictured: Ariana Madix — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

The temporary peace shattered completely when host Ariana Madix came in to deliver the results of America’s favorite couple vote.

The public left zero room for surprises. The four established, secure couples—Trinity and Bryce, Aniya and KC, Kayda and Zach, and Melanie and Sincere—were saved by the viewers through voting. The remaining three couples were instantly placed on the chopping block:

Kenzie and Corbin

Jen and Gabriel

Caleb and Sol

Following a traditional Love Island elimination format, Ariana instructed the safe islanders to split up by gender to determine who would be leaving the island. The boys were given the sole power to dump one vulnerable girl, while the girls held the destiny of one vulnerable boy.

The Island Splits: Sol and Gabe Pack Their Bags

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 815 — Pictured: (l-r) Sol Dean, Gabriel Vianna Vasconcelos — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

During the boys’ tense deliberation, KC initially advocated to save Sol, admitting that if she remained in the villa, he would actively commit to exploring a romantic connection with her. However, the boys ultimately decided against it. Sincere delivered the final decision, voting to dump Sol.

Sol remained with a poker face, saying she “expected it.”

On the girls’ side, Melanie took the lead during the elimination speech. She announced that the women had chosen to dump Gabriel. The girls justified the decision by pointing out Gabriel’s consistent pattern of jumping to every new bombshell who entered the villa, expressing that he would never truly be satisfied with one person.

We end the episode with a preview for tomorrow’s episode where we see the boys visibly upset and ignoring the girls. Even Zach saying they won’t be getting breakfast in the morning.

Love Island USA airs Sunday through Tuesday, and Thursday through Friday at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.