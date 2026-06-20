Jessica Simpson Forced to Cancel Concert Over Safety Issues: ‘So Sad’

Jessica Simpson has spoken out after being forced to suddenly cancel her Kettering, Ohio concert, which was supposed to be the sixth stop in her series of live shows that began on May 23 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The ticket service for the tour said the cancellation is due to weather-related safety concerns.

Why Is Jessica Simpson’s Ohio Concert Canceled?

The 45-year-old, who starred on the MTV show “Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica” from 2003 to 2005 with her first husband Nick Lachey, wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a screenshot of the announcement, “I’m so sad and I will miss y’all! I look forward to seeing y’all soon!!” The cancelled show was set to take place at Fraze Pavilion.

The full announcement, which was issued by etix, attributes the cancellation to “the impeding inclement weather” and explains, “Artist and fan safety are always everyone’s first concern.” The message says ticketholders will receive refunds within 48 hours and thanks fans for understanding.

There is a 76% chance of rain showers the day the show was planned for, according to the Weather Channel, but a fan in Simpson’s Instagram comments suggested the cancellation could have more to do with the tornado damage that recently struck the state. They wrote, “we had a tornado on Wednesday night, so I figured maybe it got damaged.”

Jessica Simpson Reflects On Performing After 15-Year Break

In a lengthy and emotional post she shared on June 8, the mom of three spoke about how it feels to be back on the stage for the first time in 15 years.

She started by musing on the meaning of her lyrics “Home is a feeling, not a place” which are a part of her song “Fade.” She revealed the lyrics have become “somewhat of a daily affirmation” after having experienced heartbreak “inside of my safe places.”

She then seemed to allude to the breakdown of her marriage with former NFL player Eric Johnson. The couple announced their split in January 2025, but an official divorce has not yet materialized.

Simpson seemed to hint at the situation by saying she wrote the song “Fade” on “the day that the trajectory of my life changed forever in October of 2023.”

The lyrics clearly reference the end of a relationship, with lines such “Well I won’t repeat this history/The kind/I’ve seen times before/Here’s the part I should say I miss you/But I think you’ll miss me more.”

Another telling portion says, “I have way too good a memory/I have no more heart to break/You’re as empty as your promise/Go sleep alone in the bed you made.”

Simpson said she has relied on her own “strength, courage, confidence and compassion” to get through the tough time, and that the “feeling of home on the stage” helps her to “free myself from the pain of disappointment.”

The “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” songstress married Johnson in 2014, and the pair’s three children were a big part of her decision to get sober the day after Halloween in 2017, she previously shared.

Back in 2017 she told People, “I had room for so many wonderful that I would have missed: sober for the first time ever in my studio and seeing Maxwell grab a guitar. Ace in pajamas he put on himself, proudly adding a sticker to his bedtime chart.”

After being too drunk to help her kids get ready for the family’s Halloween party, she said she knew it was time to make a change.