Royal Romance & Cozy Escapes on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — August 5

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Wednesday, August 5. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘North to Home’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): The McBride sisters reunite in Alaska for a memorable birthday celebration connecting their past to the present.

This film stars Lyndsy Fonseca, Kimberley Sustad, Erica Durance and Barbara Niven.

“North to Home” originally premiered on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 9/8c on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel (now known as Hallmark Mystery).

‘You’re Bacon Me Crazy’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Cleo Morelli, an aspiring Portland chef, tries to win a food truck competition while the competition tries to win her heart.

This film stars Natalie Hall and Michael Rady.

“You’re Bacon Me Crazy” originally premiered on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 9/8c on the Hallmark Channel during the annual Spring Fling programming event.

‘The Royal We’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When her older sister elopes with a non-royal, Princess Bea who has lived her life away from her royal duties must now step in and honor the arranged marriage to a small kingdom prince.

This film stars Mallory Jansen and Charlie Carrick.

“The Royal We” originally premiered on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 8/7c on the Hallmark Channel during the Royal Weekends programming event.

‘Toast to Italy’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Jenny travels to Italy for a special bottle of wine for her sister’s wedding. She meets Arrigo, also looking for the famous “Love Wine” and together their search leads to a love of their own.

This film stars Torrey DeVitto and Will Kemp.

“Toast to Italy” recently premiered on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at 8/7c on the Hallmark Channel during the Hallmark Channel 25th Birthday programming event.

Hallmark Channel’s 25th Birthday programming event is an August 2001 milestone celebration featuring three original movie premieres and a star-studded live event in New York City called “Hallmark Channel’s 25th Birthday: A Quarter Century of Feel-Good Television” on Tuesday, August 4.

The other films that will be premiering during the event are: “Absolutely Devoted to You” and “Aussie at Heart.” “Absolutely Devoted to You” premieres Saturday, August 8 at 8/7c. It follows an ambitious TV producer who devises a brilliant plan to reunite a 90’s boy band for an annual summer beach bash, but her idea is derailed when she falls for the band’s reluctant lead singer. It stars Kimberley Sustad and Jesse Metcalfe.

“Aussie at Heart” premieres Saturday, August 15 at 8/7c. It follows Samara, a former lawyer now event planner, who reunites with Nate, her ex‑coworker and rival, to plan a couple’s anniversary in Queensland and begin to confront their past and fall for each other. It stars Rhiannon Fish and Daniel Lissing.