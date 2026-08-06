A Blast From the Past Has ‘General Hospital’ Fans Remembering Kirsten Storms’ First Soap Role

While Kirsten Storms has been a familiar face in Port Charles since 2005, the actress actually began her daytime television career six years earlier on another beloved soap. A recent social media throwback celebrating Storms’ first daytime role sent longtime fans down memory lane, with many reminiscing about her early years as Belle Black on “Days of Our Lives” before she became “General Hospital’s” Maxie Jones. Read on to see how fans reacted.

Kirsten Storms Began Her Soap Career as Belle Black

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson recently took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to celebrate an important milestone in Storms’ career.

The pair shared an “On This Day in Soap Opera History” post, writing, “1999: Kirsten Storms made her debut in DAYS OF OUR LIVES, succeeding Chelsea Butler in the role of Belle Black.”

Play

Storms stepped into the role at just 15 years old and quickly became one of the central members of Salem’s popular teen scene alongside Belle Black, Shawn-Douglas Brady, Philip Kiriakis, Chloe Lane, Mimi Lockhart, and Jan Spears.

During her time on “Days of Our Lives,” Belle’s signature romance was with Shawn-Douglas Brady, portrayed by Jason Cook.

Years later, the two reunited on “General Hospital” when Cook joined the soap as Dr. Matt Hunter, giving longtime soap fans another opportunity to see the pair share scenes together.

Play

Naturally, the nostalgic post sparked plenty of memories among longtime viewers.

Fans Fondly Remember Kirsten Storms’ ‘Days of Our Lives’ Years

Play

For many fans, the throwback brought back memories of one of Salem’s most memorable eras.

“I remember John and Marlena getting married that summer with little Belle as the flower girl, and they came back from their honeymoon with a teenager,” one fan recalled.

The post also reminded many viewers of watching Storms grow from one of daytime television’s youngest stars into one of its most recognizable actresses.

Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Can’t Wait for Kirsten Storms’ Return

Play

While the throwback celebrated Storms’ early career, many “General Hospital” fans couldn’t help but shift the conversation to her current role as Maxie Jones.

“There is only one Maxie. Hope she gets better soon so she can come back to us soon. She is so missed,” one fan wrote.

Another viewer shared similar well wishes while also hoping to see Maxie’s family reunited on-screen.

“I wish Kirsten, aka Maxie, the best of luck with her health. I hope GH will welcome her back when she’s healthy, happy and ready. In the meantime, please bring back James, Spinelli and Georgie. They shouldn’t disappear because of Maxie’s health issues,” the fan commented.

Play

Others made it clear they can’t imagine anyone else playing the role.

“She’s ours now. GH is home to Kirsten Storms. They better have left the door open for you if and when you’re up for it. A recast will not do. Not now. Not ever!” one longtime viewer wrote.

Whether fans first discovered Kirsten Storms as Belle Black in Salem or have followed her ever since she arrived in Port Charles as Maxie Jones, one thing is clear: more than 25 years after her daytime debut, Storms remains one of soap opera’s most beloved actresses. As fans celebrate her remarkable career, many are also looking forward to the day she returns to “General Hospital.”