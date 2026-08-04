Is This Really the End for Sonny and Jason? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Weigh In

Jason Morgan’s decision to step away from Sonny Corinthos’ organization marked the end of an era in Port Charles. After decades of unwavering loyalty, Jason finally told his longtime friend he could no longer work for him, leading to an emotional goodbye that left many “General Hospital” fans reaching for the tissues. While viewers were saddened by the moment, many also believe Jason made the right decision. Read on to see how “GH” fans reacted.

Jason and Sonny’s Emotional Goodbye Leaves Fans in Tears

After Jason and Sonny’s emotional goodbye, “GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to ask fans, “Sonny And Jason: Is The Bromance Kaput Once And For All?”

The powerful scenes immediately struck a chord with viewers, many of whom praised both Steve Burton and Maurice Benard for their emotional performances.

“All I can say is WOW. Just WOW. Jason crushed it today and Sonny really showed a side that we forget he has. Well done,” one fan wrote.

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Another admitted the scenes brought them to tears.

“Brought tears to my eyes, but I agree with Jason. He needs to be there for Danny,” the viewer commented.

Some longtime “General Hospital” fans reflected on just how much history the characters share.

“Very emotional scene with these two. I’ve been watching them for a very long time… back when Jason was dating Keesha Ward and heading to become a doctor, and Sonny arrived with Karen and the famous Sonny and Brenda pairing. I really hope they do the character justice in his next chapter,” one fan wrote.

Others praised the actors’ performances.

“Steve and Maurice killed it today. Had me crying. The emotions were real and you knew it was coming from both the characters and the actors,” one viewer commented.

Another added, “Jason and Sonny’s time together today was very sad to watch! I had tears in my eyes like they did! Hope they can work together again soon!”

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One “General Hospital” fan even compared the friendship to “The Fox and the Hound.”

“During their little moment, the line from “The Fox and the Hound” popped into my head… ‘Sonny, you’re my very best friend.’ ‘And you’re mine too, Jason.’ I wished a little montage of their mob moments would have played,” the viewer wrote.

Others couldn’t say enough about Burton’s performance.

“I thought Steve Burton was incredible in this scene. He made Jason so human and so believable in his distress at having to choose between his love for his son and his loyalty to Sonny. Wow,” one fan commented.

Another summed up the episode by calling it “an actor’s master class.”

Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Support Jason’s Decision

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Although saying goodbye to Sonny wasn’t easy, many viewers believe Jason is finally putting himself and his family first.

One fan celebrated the character’s growth, writing, “Wow Steve killed me! He did stellar work… And I’m so proud of Jason! I love that he’s making this choice. Putting himself and his son first. It’s about damn time!”

Others echoed the sentiment.

“I agree with Jason. He needs to be there for Danny,” one viewer commented.

Several fans also hope Jason’s relationship with Sonny can continue, even if they no longer work together.

“I hope so. They can still be friends, but Jason needs to stop focusing on Carly and Sonny so much and focus on his happiness. I would love to see some wedding bells for him and Britt. They both deserve some happiness,” one fan wrote.

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Many also expressed optimism about Jason’s next chapter.

“I really hope they do the character justice in his next chapter,” another viewer commented.

Fans Are Excited to See What’s Next for Jason

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While fans largely supported Jason’s decision, many are already wondering what his future in Port Charles will look like.

Some viewers imagined Jason taking a completely different career path.

“No, no, not kaput… they have just shifted into a better phase of brotherhood. I think Sonny should get out of ‘the business’ next and become the King of Coffee. Jason needs to create a Justice League with himself and Valentin at the helm. I can dream,” one fan joked.

Others are hoping Jason reconnects with his Quartermaine roots.

“I get why Jason is not working for Sonny, but what is he going to do? I can’t see him just sitting around the Q mansion. Time to bring back Max and Milo,” one viewer wrote.

Another suggested, “Now Jason can work at ELQ. That would really ruffle Drew and Ned’s feathers.”

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Some fans are simply excited to see Jason break free from the role he’s played for decades.

“I am excited to see what they do with Jason now. He won’t be so one-dimensional where all he cares about is Carly and Sonny,” one fan commented.

Another added with a laugh, “What I would absolutely love to see is what Jason looks like in ANY OTHER COLOR than black.”

Whether Jason’s decision marks the end of his partnership with Sonny or simply the beginning of a new chapter, one thing is certain: “General Hospital” fans are eager to see where his journey goes next. While many were heartbroken to watch the longtime friends say goodbye, they’re equally excited to see Jason finally put himself and Danny first.