‘Days of Our Lives’ Beauty Marries ‘Best Friend’ In Dream Wedding Wearing Extra Special Dress (Photos)

“Days of Our Lives” star Emily O’Brien (Gwen/Theresa) married her long-time love, Ken Barnett, on Saturday, August 1. O’Brien stunned in photos of the newlyweds on their big day. The actress shared her happy news and shed light on something that made her wedding day extra special.

Emily O’Brien Weds Ken Barnett Wearing Family Heirloom

Taking to Instagram, the “Days of Our Lives” beauty shared a black-and-white photo of her and her new hubby pouring champagne into a tower of glasses. It was smiles all around for O’Brien, who looked gorgeous and extremely happy in the photo.

“I married my best friend this weekend… Ken, this life is more colorful, more adventurous & so much more beautiful with you in it. You make every dream a reality,” she gushed in part of her caption.

O’Brien than went on to reveal why her wedding dress held a special meaning for the couple. “Wearing your grandmothers heirloom wedding dress from 1956 was just the cherry… Cheers to Pickles & Neens 🥂,” read the end of her caption.

Several of the bride’s “Days of Our Lives” co-stars jumped into the comments to gush over her beautiful wedding, revealing many of them were in attendance.

“Spectacular and beautiful. Zero notes. Congrats you two!! ❤️❤️,” shared Greg Rikaart (Leo). Abigail Klein wrote, “Storybook!”

Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) gushed over the happy couple, expressing, “The MOST beautiful wedding for the most beautiful couple!! ♥️✨🥂” “You are a vision ✨🤍 So so incredibly happy for ya’ll 🥃🥹,” spilled Cherie Jimenez (Gabi). Brandon Barash (Stefan) stated, “Gaaaaah! So excited for you guys!!”

Eric Martsolf (Brady), Robert Scott Wilson (Alex), and “Days of Our Lives” newbie Sofia Mattsson also chimed in to offer the newlyweds congratulations on their wedding.

“The Young and the Restless” stars also hopped into the comments to react to O’Brien’s happy news. Tamara Braun (Sienna) declared, “The day was everything you two embody. Absolutely beautiful. 🥂,” while (Sally) offered a heartfelt congratulations to the couple.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Emily O’Brien and Ken Barnett’s Wedding Photos

O’Brien tagged the photo at CaliPaso Winery, which is located in California, as did the photographer, who also gave fans more of an insight into the wedding. The pictures included a glimpse of Barnett waiting as O’Brien walked up in his grandmother’s wedding dress. There are also photos of them kissing, enjoying themselves, and leaving the wedding in an old-time car.

After 12 years together, portrait artist Barnett and O’Brien became husband and wife. There isn’t much known about Barnett or his relationship with the soap star, aside from some social media posts, as they keep their personal lives private.

In March, Barnett used social media to celebrate his 12th anniversary of dating O’Brien and gushed about her. “12 years later and we’re still up to our same shenanigans 😜 joyeux anniversaire, ma chérie @emroya #12yearstogether,” read his caption.

O’Brien and Barnett’s wedding occurred while “Days of Our Lives” was on its annual summer break, which meant the actress has a bit of downtime after her wedding before she has to get back to work.

Congratulations to Emily O’Brien and Ken Barnett on their wedding.