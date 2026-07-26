‘Young & the Restless’ Courtney Hope Gives ‘Emotional’ Update on Health Struggle

Soap star Courtney Hope has given “The Young and the Restless” fans an update on her health journey after revealing her years-long medical struggle with endometriosis. Hope got candid about her health issues last month following a very painful surgery.

In a social media share, Hope posted a carousel of photos of her living her best life lately. There were pictures from the set of the hit CBS soap, as well as some from after her endometriosis excision surgery, which she had previously shared about.

Hope used the caption to stay positive and look on the bright side of life as she pushes forward in her endometriosis journey. The soap star began her message with gratitude and positivity for her life.

“Side note: 📝 Has anyone else felt a fog lift after their endometriosis surgery? (Or I guess surgery in general?) .. I felt like pent up history, fear, pain, perspectives, and exhaustion were cut out of me along with the lesions and only the beauty, gratitude and wisdom were left intact. Things I never even knew were buried deep within. Years of confusion, fear, masking and tolerance, physically and emotionally, were released and I instantly felt lighter the moment I woke up,” she began her message.

The actress went on to explain that her new state of mind could be that she didn’t realize before the emotional and physical toll her medical struggle was taking on her. Once that had been lifted, Hope found a whole new sense of relief and not just physically.

“Many people speak on the physical relief, but the emotional and spiritual relief has been the most cathartic. I know the journey isn’t over, but I am beyond thankful for my body and all it’s held on to and is now free of. I swear lights are brighter, colors are more vibrant, sounds are more soul stirring, my senses are more sensitive all around, I can hold space for breath and peace more than ever before, and my eyes feel more open to details of life I’ve never noticed before… I can finally rest. I’m grateful to God for it all,” Hope stated.

She got support from her fellow “The Young and the Restless” stars, Tracey Bregman (Lauren) and Zuleyka Silver (Audra), who left emojis for their friend.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” alum is normally very private about her personal life. However, Hope shared her story to help others and to become an advocate for endometriosis, which affects 1 in 10 women in the United States and more worldwide.

‘General Hospital’ Highlights Endometriosis

Molly (Kristen Vaganos) was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2023 on “General Hospital”. The ABC soap has shared Molly’s journey for the past three years, including the impact it had on her fertility.

In March, “General Hospital” dedicated an episode of the ABC soap to Molly’s endometriosis. Molly had surgery to help with her endometriosis, and she got brutally honest with her boyfriend Cody (Josh Kelly) regarding her inability to have children.

The episode was directed by “Days of Our Lives” and “General Hospital” alum Kate Mansi (Kristina). While discussing the important episode, Mansi revealed her real-life struggle with endometriosis that