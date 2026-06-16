‘Young & the Restless’ Courtney Hope Bravely Reveals ‘Decades of Pain’ Amid Heath Struggle

“The Young and the Restless” star Courtney Hope (Sally) has bravely revealed she’s suffered through “decades of pain” while searching for answers amid a serious health journey. Hope admitted she doesn’t usually speak out about her health. Now that she has answers to her issues, she wants to spread the word and encourage others to advocate for themselves.

Courtney Hope Reveals Endometriosis Diagnosis After ‘Decades of Pain’

In an Instagram Story, Hope posted a photo from her endometriosis excision surgery to Hope was brutally honest about how long she has suffered and why it’s so important for people to be their own advocate.

“Endometriosis excision surgery Endometriosis, adenomyosis and PMOS are NO JOKE. It took me 34 years and multiple gynos to finally get diagnosed with all three by the best doctor @drthaisaliabadi. Now, two years later I am recovering after my surgery to remove it all.. finding leisons all over my left ovary (with an endometrioma inside), my fallopian tube, the entire backside of my uterus, and my colon. Plus, my left ovary was completely attached/stuck to my intestines from it,” the CBS soap star wrote.

Hope opened up about her journey. Then admitted how happy she is to have a diagnosis finally and how she hoped her story would help others.

“Decades of pain and symptoms explained. “I’m so grateful to have answers and to be on the road to recovery and proper treatment. Advocate for yourself if you believe you may have endo, adeno or PMOS! Intense pain, exhaustion, inflammation, cysts and bleeding aren’t normal! I normally don’t share health updates, but if I had known sooner what to look for I could have potentially saved myself years of suffering,” she declared.

The actress shared another Instagram Story to thank fans for their support after bravely revealing her health struggles. Hope insisted that the love and support meant everything to her. She thanked fans for sharing their own endometriosis journeys with her.

Hope’s heart goes out to those who have experienced any health issues. The number of women who revealed they had suffered or were suffering from the same disease was mind-blowing to “The Young and the Restless” beauty.

“I am thankful for the growing research and advocacy to help those living with pain, confusion and uncertainty for far too long!” she stated.

The actress isn’t the only soap star to reveal a battle with endometriosis. “General Hospital” alum shared earlier this year that she has endometriosis. It was the reason why directing an episode of the ABC soap dedicated to the disease was so important to her.

Courtney Hope Shows Off ‘The Young and the Restless’ Fun

While she can be a very private person, one thing Hope enjoys is letting fans know how much she loves her job. Hope has played Sally on “The Young and the Restless” for over five years. She originated the role of Sally on “The Bold and the Beautiful” in 2017 before the character crossed over to “The Young and the Restless” for good in 2020.

Hope has made good friends on the CBS soap, including Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) and Zuleyka Silver (Audra). They often post fun videos on social media, including epic dance parties.

Recently, Silver and Hope showed off how they go from rehearsal to glam. They joked it was all about rehearsing lines and rehearsing their entrances on set. It was just one of the fun moments, Hope likes to share with fans.