Jaws Drop as Rick Springfield Goes Shirtless in Concert at 76, Aging Like ‘Fine Wine’ — VIDEO

Bet “Jessie’s Girl” wishes she’d ditched her old flame for Rick Springfield! At 76, the music icon and “General Hospital” alum is still making fans swoon as he rocks out in concert, marveling at how he’s aging “like fine wine.”

On June 16, 2026, Springfield reposted a video of himself performing two days earlier at Ruoff Music Center near Indianapolis. Springfield looked and sounded amazing as he sang his 1981 hit “Jessie’s Girl,” shirtless and in black leather pants, playing his electric guitar.

Fans Couldn’t Get Over How Good Rick Springfield Looks & Sounds at 76

The Music Room owner Tony Keefer posted the original video of Springfield and wrote in his caption, “Honestly, it’s wild how much energy he still brings to the stage.”

Keefer marveled, “The voice, the presence, the charisma… none of it feels stuck in the past. @rickspringfield Some artists age. Some just keep finding the fountain.”

He wasn’t the only one impressed by Springfield’s physique, presence, and vocals. Countless fans expressed their awe in the comment section, including one who asked, “Did time stop for Rick and leave the rest of us racing ahead into the future?” and another who quipped, “Rick be in a time capsule 🙌”

Other viewers swooned over how good the 80s heartthrob still looks, with one declaring, “76?????? 76 never looked so good! 😂”

Another fan declared, “Most amazing 76 year old ever… saw him in concert last summer and it was like going back in time!🙌🏼” while someone else wrote, “HOW is if POSSIBLE he’s 76?!?! Damnnnnn 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

When one person suggested the video couldn’t possibly be real, many fans assured her it was, including someone who wrote, “I saw him last year. It’s not AI. He is this hot!!!!”

Rick Springfield Has Said Rock Music Keeps Him Young

Rick Springfield received the 2,525th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 9, 2014.

Springfield may look and sound ageless, but he has periodically admitted to being human. In April, he revealed that an eye infection left him with blurry sight, so he had to head to the emergency room after a concert.

“It was pretty late at night and I don’t think there was any nurse, trainee or med student over 12 years old working there,” he quipped in his Instagram post.

But that little hiccup didn’t slow the rocker down. He has a summer full of concerts scheduled throughout the summer, including several June shows with his longtime pal Sammy Hagar. In a joint interview with People in late 2025, Springfield joked, “We’re as old as old people!”

“Music keeps you young anyway,” Springfield added. “And rock music definitely keeps you young.”

Hagar, who’s two years older than Springfield, told the outlet, “I think Rick occasionally acts like an adult. Not an old person, but every now and then he acts like an adult. But I rarely do!”

Springfield first rose to fame on “General Hospital” as Dr. Noah Drake, and had a string of Billboard hits in the early 80s, including “Don’t Talk To Strangers,” “You Better Love Somebody,” and “Jessie’s Girl,” for which he won a 1982 Grammy for Best Male Vocal, per TV Insider. He continued to have a successful career in TV, too, starring on the TV drama “High Tide,” appearing regularly on Brooke Shields’ “Suddenly Susan,” and even returning to Port Charles in 2005.