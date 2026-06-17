U.S. Rock Band Forced to Cancel Show Following Key Member’s Medical Emergency — Hospital Photo Shared With Fans

One of the United States’ most popular rock bands has been forced to cancel a show following a key member’s medical emergency.

The Flaming Lips are currently on tour and were due to play in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Monday, June 15. However, after group’s lead vocalist and songwriter fell ill, their plans changed.

Wayne Coyne, 65, is a founding member of the group, having been with them since their formation in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in 1983. His condition was explained in a post on The Flaming Lips’ social media.

Wayne Coyne Has Contracted Pneumonia

Per The Flaming Lips’ official Instagram account, the band’s frontman, Wayne Coyne, has contracted pneumonia.

In a post shared with the group’s 62,500 followers, a photograph of Coyne can be seen. He is laying on a hospital bed, wearing a face mask, hooked up to various medical machinery, while a nurse stands by his bedside.

The post’s caption reads, “We are truly sorry, Vienna, but our show tonight at Gasometer is cancelled. Wayne has pneumonia and has been ordered to bed rest. All refunds will be available from your point of purchase. We hope to see you again, Austria! 💔🌈”

Per The Flaming Lips’ official website, the group are currently on tour and are due to perform in Bologna, Italy, on Thursday, June 18. Whether or not that show happens remains to be seen, but it seems unlikely at this stage.

Other dates scheduled for June include Saturday, June 20, in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, June 22, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, June 23, in Zagreb, Croatia, and Thursday, June 25, in Kallithea, Greece.

After that, a three-week break is scheduled before a tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland begins in Galway.

Fans of the band took to the comments section of the post about Coyne’s pneumonia to share their well wishes.

The Band’s Fans Send ‘Healing Thoughts’ to Coyne

Getty Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips.

The comments section of the post about Wayne Coyne’s pneumonia is teeming with fans sending the frontman positive vibes.

One fan commented, “Sending healing thoughts your way, we love you!!”

Another one said, “Feel better soon Wayne!!❤️‍🩹❤️❤️”

Someone else wrote, “Sending love and healing vibrations!! 💗✨💫”

A particularly concerned person said, “this was a really scary picture to wake up to. 🙁 sending all my love and prayers! you’re one of the hardest working, most inspiring people in the universe. so get some rest man, it’s well earned!!! we love you 💚💫.”

Meanwhile, with some fans concerned about the fate of the band’s upcoming gigs, several had questions. One concerned fan asked, “Hi guys! Any news for the show on Thursday in Bologna?”

Finally, a follower said, “Safe recovery ❤️‍🩹 take care of yourself so that we can sing together soon.”

Unfortunately, there have been no official updates about upcoming gigs.

We’d like to send our best wishes, healing thoughts, and positive vibes to Wayne Coyne as he battles pneumonia. We hope he gets well and is back performing soon.