How Will Sonny React to Jason Returning to His Quartermaine Roots? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Weigh In

Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) finally returned to Port Charles in mid-July after spending months in WSB captivity. While both Port Charles residents and “General Hospital” fans were thrilled to see him home, it quickly became clear that Jason isn’t quite the same “Stone Cold” fans have known for decades.

After a shocking cliffhanger in which Jason told Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) he could no longer work for him, viewers immediately began wondering how Sonny would react to the life-changing decision. Read on to see what “General Hospital” fans had to say.

Jason’s Decision Leaves ‘General Hospital’ Fans Wondering What’s Next

Jason’s announcement prompted “GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson to pose a question to fans on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages.

“IT’S NOT YOU, IT’S ME: How Will Sonny Take Jason’s News?” the pair asked.

Naturally, many viewers immediately began imagining what Jason’s future might look like now that he’s stepping away from Sonny’s organization.

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Some fans even began imagining what Jason’s future could look like outside the mob.

“I would find it funny if Jason takes over ELQ. Jason in business attire and behind a desk. Lol,” one viewer wrote.

Another embraced the idea of an entirely new chapter, commenting, “End of an Era but it’s time. I also foresee Sonny getting into legit ventures.”

One fan summed up the excitement by writing, “I love this! Suit and tie Jason?! Britt and Liz triangle? Of course Liz wins!! #Liason4Life.”

Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Support Jason’s New Direction

A large number of fans applauded Jason’s decision to step away from Sonny’s organization, saying it’s finally time for him to put himself and his family first.

“Love this!! Jason is finally going to put being Father first!!! Sonny please understand,” one fan wrote.

Another viewer commented, “I don’t care how Sonny takes it. I can’t stand him. It’s about time Jason lives his life! … Love Jason leaving the mob behind. It’s about time!”

Others said Jason’s new priorities could make him a better father and partner.

“About time. Jason needs something new to do at his age. Happy for Danny & Britt. They get a 9 to 5 dad & BF. Ready for this new chapter begin,” one fan wrote.

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Several viewers also hoped Sonny would respect Jason’s decision.

“Hopefully like a mature supportive friend. It’s about time Jason moved on. He even called himself a Quartermaine yesterday and he’s begun dressing like one. I’m pretty happy about it,” one fan commented.

Another added, “It’s time Jason does his own thing. He doesn’t need to be tethered to Sonny forever. Sonny will understand. Jason isn’t abandoning Sonny, he’s just not going to do his bidding and work with him anymore. They’ll always be family and support each other.”

Other ‘General Hospital’ Fans Aren’t Convinced Jason’s New Life Will Last

While many “General Hospital” fans welcomed Jason’s fresh start, others questioned whether the dramatic change is truly permanent.

One fan theorized, “I’m telling you the WSB did something to him.”

Another referenced comments Steve Burton previously made about the storyline, writing, “Steve said when he comes back fans aren’t going to be happy with his new storyline, but said it’s a good story.”

Some longtime viewers admitted they’re still adjusting to seeing Jason away from Sonny’s organization.

“I know Jason has to take care of Danny, but to me Jason working for Sonny has been a very big part of what makes GH work. I knew when he came back with a different hairstyle he was going to stop being Stone Cold. I guess I’ll have to see where his story goes now,” one fan commented.

Others acknowledged Jason has changed but aren’t convinced it will last.

“Jason did come back to Port Charles a changed man,” one viewer wrote.

Another predicted, “And something will eventually happen and he will go back to being Stone Cold.”

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Some fans even speculated that the storyline could be laying the groundwork for Steve Burton’s eventual retirement.

“They are doing this because Steve Burton is going to retire at some point. He said he’d return for 2 to 3 years to finish Jason’s story. It’s already been 2 years, so we’re living on borrowed time unless he changed his mind. They are having him get closer to the Qs and now quitting the business. Good for him,” one viewer wrote.

Whether Jason’s decision marks a permanent break from Sonny’s world or simply the beginning of another unexpected twist remains to be seen. While many “General Hospital” fans are excited to see Jason embrace his Quartermaine roots and focus on his family, others aren’t convinced the legendary “Stone Cold” has left his old life behind for good.