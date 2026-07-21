Does Carly Have a Right to Be Angry With Jason? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Weigh In

Jason Morgan’s return to Port Charles should have been a happy reunion for everyone who cares about him. Instead, his decision to reconnect with his son, Danny Morgan, before contacting his longtime best friend, Carly Spencer, left Carly visibly hurt and surprised.

After “General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson asked fans whether Carly had a right to be upset that Jason didn’t call her sooner, viewers quickly weighed in with strong opinions on both sides of the debate. Read on to see what “General Hospital” fans had to say.

Jason’s Return Left Carly Feeling Hurt

Carly Spencer just learned that her best friend, Jason Morgan, has returned to Port Charles after months of being held by the WSB. As longtime “General Hospital” fans know, in the past, Jason’s first stop would have been to see Carly. However, that wasn’t the case this time around. Instead, Carly learned about Jason’s return from her cousin, Charlotte Cassadine.

Charlotte informed Carly that Jason had already returned to town, reunited with his teenage son, Danny Morgan, and left on an impromptu father-son trip. Charlotte, who had been hoping to confide in Danny about her own family drama, was disappointed he was gone. Carly, meanwhile, was shocked and visibly hurt that Jason hadn’t even called to let her know he was back.

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Naturally, Carly’s reaction gave “General Hospital” fans plenty to discuss. “GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson weighed in on the conversation as well, posing a question to fans on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages: “ME, ME, ME: Will Carly Stick It To Jason For Not Calling Sooner?”

Fans had plenty to say.

Some ‘General Hospital’ Fans Think Carly Is Making Jason’s Return About Herself

Many “General Hospital” fans felt Carly was wrong to expect Jason to contact her before spending time with Danny.

One fan wrote, “You know she will.”

Another commented, “Carly thinks Jason should have come directly to her when he got home. She blows my mind.”

One viewer joked, “Of course she will. It’s always about her when it comes to Jason. I’m surprised she lets him go to the bathroom without notifying her first.”

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Another fan added, “Yes, but I don’t blame Jason one bit for wanting to reunite with his son before his friends and girlfriend.”

One commenter wrote, “No, she shouldn’t when she has Valentin with him why would she care what Jason does? She doesn’t own him.”

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Another viewer compared Carly to another well-known soap heroine, writing, “Who Carly think she is the world doesn’t revolve around you woman she acting like Brooke Logan me me me.”

The “GH” fan was referring to Brooke Logan from “The Bold and the Beautiful,” another strong-willed soap character known for speaking her mind.

Another fan praised Jason’s decision to put Danny first, writing, “It was great to see Jason finally put someone – anyone before Carly, she has always been so incredibly selfish of Jason’s time. It’s been a long time coming, but Jason has his priorities straight.”

Some ‘General Hospital’ Fans Are Still Team Carly

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Not everyone believed Carly had done anything wrong. Several fans argued that while she may have been surprised Jason didn’t call, she ultimately understood why he chose to spend time with Danny first.

One “General Hospital” fan wrote, “I think Carly will understand that he went somewhere with his son.”

Another commented, “Carly was upset at first because that’s how it’s always been with them; but she calmed down and realized that Jason did exactly what he should have done. Prioritize Danny. So y’all can get off of this soapbox about her being upset because she wasn’t the first person he ran to!”

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One viewer wrote, “Jason made a statement with that father/son trip. Even though she was hurt, Carly got it too. Jason chose his SON over everyone else. That’s why Jason didn’t contact anyone about being back, not even his partner Sonny.”

Another fan added, “Oh good grief!! Carly understood that Danny was his top priority.”

One commenter echoed that sentiment, writing, “She had no problem with him spending time with Danny. She just was surprised he was back. The Carly haters can back off, she did nothing wrong. Smh.”

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Whether fans thought Carly was acting entitled or simply reacting the way she always has with Jason, one thing was clear: his return to Port Charles has already sparked plenty of debate.

As Jason settles back into life at home and reconnects with the people closest to him, “General Hospital” fans will be watching to see whether Carly truly holds his silence against him or if the longtime friends can quickly move past the misunderstanding.