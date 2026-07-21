Henry Winkler Meets His ‘Idol’ Anthony Hopkins in Heartwarming Moment

Henry Winkler is giving fans a glimpse into a memorable meeting with one of the actors he has admired for years.

The “Happy Days” star, 80, recently spent time with fellow Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins, 88, and couldn’t hide his excitement after the visit.

All About the Fun Post

Winkler shared a photo of the occasion on social media, posing alongside his wife, Stacey, Hopkins and Hopkins’ wife, Stella, as the four smiled together outdoors.

The actor summed up the experience in a heartfelt caption.

“Stacey and I met my idol to day !!! And his fabulous wife Stella.”

The post quickly attracted attention from fans, many of whom celebrated seeing two Hollywood icons together in one photo.

One follower noticed the artwork visible in the background and asked whether it had been created by Hopkins himself. Winkler confirmed that it had, reminding fans that Hopkins’ talents extend far beyond acting.

“Anthony is an artist and a composer,” he replied.

Fans Loved the Post

The exchange led many fans to praise Hopkins’ artistic abilities, especially after the recent release of his first single as a composer.

Others couldn’t resist referencing two of the actors’ most famous roles.

“The Fonz meets Hannibal Lector!” one fan joked.

Winkler fired back with a response that delighted his followers.

“And I got out without being eaten,” he wrote.

The humorous exchange quickly became a favorite among fans, who continued filling the comments with admiration for both actors.

“Y’all look so happy!” one wrote.

Another added, “Wow – 2 legends together with their gorgeous wives!”

“I’m afraid to know what was for dinner!!” someone joked.

Others loved how Winkler wasn’t afraid to meet his idol. “Love that you share who your idol is!” one said.

Winkler Has Spoken About Hopkins Before

Winkler has spoken several times over the years about the enormous influence Hopkins has had on him as a performer.

During a 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly while discussing the conclusion of HBO’s “Barry,” Winkler reflected on how his acting has evolved throughout his career and credited Hopkins as one of the performers he strives to emulate.

“I have become a better actor. I have. I’m getting closer to the actor I dreamt about being when I was doing the Fonz,” he said.

He went on to explain exactly what he admires about Hopkins’ performances.

“Some of my idols in acting are Jack Nicholson and Anthony Hopkins, where there’s no distance between their soul and their character. You can’t even put a sheet of paper between the two. There is something so magnificent about that. And I have been working to try to get there.”

Later that same year, Winkler echoed those sentiments during an interview with NPR, making it clear just how highly he regards Hopkins.

“I want to be the most talented actor. I want to be Anthony Hopkins,” he shared. “But I could never have played Gene Cousineau without this latter part of my life journey. And that’s not even hyperbole. I want to say, definitively, that is true.”

The meeting comes during another milestone moment for Hopkins.

The two-time Academy Award winner recently expanded his already remarkable résumé by officially releasing his first single as a composer at age 88.

His debut orchestral piece, “Bracken Road,” serves as the lead single from his upcoming album, “Life is a Dream,” a collection of orchestral works he has written over more than six decades.

For Winkler, whose admiration for Hopkins has been well documented, finally meeting one of his greatest inspirations clearly made for a day he won’t soon forget—and judging by fans’ reactions, they were just as thrilled to see two beloved screen legends sharing the special moment together.