Henry Winkler Says ‘Happy Days’ Co-Star Wasn’t Happy About Series Shakeup

Former Happy Days star Henry Winkler is opening up about a major change that reshaped the hit ABC sitcom, revealing that co-star Ron Howard initially had difficulties accepting a shift in the show’s direction.

The decision marked a significant turning point for the sitcom and altered its production style. However, Winkler recalled that Howard was particularly resistant to the change at the time. Even though it ultimately helped define the show’s future success.

Henry Winkler Reflects on Major ‘Happy Days’ Shakeup

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Henry Winkler shared that “Happy Days” struggled in its early days on ABC. Behind-the-scenes, producer Garry Marshall tried to find ways to boost its ratings, without making changes to the characters and storylines fans were coming to know and love.

The actor told former “Cheers” star Ted Danson on his podcast “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” that a decision was made to switch filming techniques from one camera and a laugh track, to a trio of cameras and a live audience.

The change marked a noticeable shift in how the show was produced and how the cast approached their performances. Winkler noted that the transition required everyone to adjust quickly to a very different production rhythm and on-set atmosphere.

However, his co-star, television veteran Ron Howard, wasn’t comfortable with the change. In fact, Winkler said he had a physical reaction to it.

“Garry Marshall had the idea to make the show three-camera,” Winkler explained. “In ’75, in September, we went on the air as a three-camera [show].”

“Ron Howard never worked in front of a live audience,” Winkler said. “He was almost vomiting.”

Previously, Howard had starred in The Andy Griffith Show and in other legendary series such as “Dennis the Menace,” “The Danny Thomas Show,” and “The Fugitive,” which didn’t have live audiences in attendance during filming.

Despite his nerves, Winkler said that Howard always gave great performances. “Except when you see him, you would never know,” he revealed. “He could do anything, this man.”

‘Happy Days’ Ran for 10 Seasons on ABC

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Happy Days aired on ABC from 1974 to 1984, becoming one of the network’s defining sitcoms of the decade. Set in 1950s Milwaukee, the series followed the Cunningham family and their friends as they navigated friendship and life changes.

What began as a nostalgic ensemble comedy quickly evolved into a pop culture phenomenon. As the series gained momentum, breakout characters like Henry Winkler’s Fonzie helped propel the show into even bigger ratings success.

As Happy Days continued its long run on ABC, it became a staple of the network’s primetime lineup and a defining piece of 1970s and early 1980s television. The show, which struggled in its early seasons, would go on to become a ratings winner, hitting the No. 1 spot in its third and fourth seasons.

This shift aligned with Garry Marshall’s switch in production, which initially made Ron Howard nervous. The series adapted to the new format and continued to thrive, solidifying its place as one of ABC’s most successful and enduring sitcoms.

Along with Henry Winkler and Ron Howard, “Happy Days” starred Donny Most, Anson Williams, Marion Ross, Tom Bosley, Erin Moran, Pat Morita, Al Molinaro, and Scott Baio. Spinoffs included “Laverne & Shirley,” “Mork & Mindy,” “Joanie Loves Chachi,” and “Out of the Blue.”



