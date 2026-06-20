‘Gossip Girl’ Star Dreama Walker Turns 40 — See Photos of Her Then & Now

The wonderful Dreama Walker turns 40 today! The actress was born on June 20, 1986, in Tampa, Florida.

Walker began acting in the mid-late 2000s. Her first on-screen role came in 2006, in an episode of NBC’s police procedural and legal drama “Law & Order.”

In 2008, Walker landed the role she is arguably known best for, playing Hazel Williams in 14 episodes of The CW’s teen drama series “Gossip Girl.”

Now, she is also known for appearing in the likes of the CBS legal political drama “The Good Wife,” ABC’s sitcom “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23,” and the CBS drama series “Doubt.”

Walker has also appeared in movies like 2008’s rom-com “Sex and the City,” 2008’s drama “Gran Torino,” 2012’s thriller “Compliance,” and 2019’s comedy-drama “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

On the day Walker celebrates becoming a quadragenarian, let’s take a photographic journey through her life and career. We’ll start with her childhood, then go all the way up to how she looks today.

Dreama Walker’s Childhood

Above is a social media post with a photograph of Dreama Walker as a small child. She’s the one sat on her late brother’s lap.

Above is a social media post with a photograph of Walker as a slightly older child. She’s the one standing front right in the picture.

She was born in Tampa, Florida and graduated from Henry B. Plant High School in 2004.

Early Career

Getty Dreama Walker at the Henri Bendel and YSL Beaute celebration of “Gossip Girl” Season 2 in 2008.

Walker’s early career in the mid-late 2000s comprised several roles on both the small and big screens.

On television, she appeared in an episode of “Law & Order,” two episodes of “Guiding Light,” 14 episodes of “Gossip Girl,” an episode of “One Life to Live,” an episode of “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” an episode of “Ugly Betty,” an episode of “Royal Pains,” and began her stint as Becca in “The Good Wife” (which lasted for eight episodes until 2013).

Movie-wise, she appeared in the little known 2007 flick “Goodbye Baby,” 2008’s “Sex and the City,” “Wherever You Are,” and “Gran Torino,” and 2009’s “The Invention of Lying.”

The Early 2010s

Above is a social media post with a picture of Walker on promotional material for 2012’s “Compliance.” Scrolling through the images in the post will also reveal several screenshots of her in the film.

In the early 2010s, Walker added many credits to her repertoire.

On the small screen, she continued her role on “The Good Wife,” appeared in an episode of “Mercy,” two episodes of “Seven Deadly Sins,” an episode of “Robot Chicken,” an episode of “New Girl,” starred in the television film “The Grim Sleeper,” and landed her role as June Colburn in 26 episodes of “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.”

On the big screen, she appeared in 2011’s “The Pill,” 2012’s “Compliance,” “Father/Son,” “The Kitchen,” “The Discoverers,” and “Vamperifica,” and 2013’s “Chlorine.”

The Mid-Late 2010s

Getty Dreama Walker in 2016.

The mid-late 2010s was an incredibly busy time for Walker.

Her television credits included an episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” the pilot of “Cocked,” an episode of “A to Z,” a main role as Tiffany Allan in 13 episodes of “Doubt,” two episodes of “American Dad,” an episode of “Adam Ruins Everything,” an episode of “Man with a Plan,” four episodes of “Brockmore,” and an episode of “American Horror Story: 1984.”

Film credits were 2015’s “Don’t Worry Baby” and “Paperback,” and 2019’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” in which she played pop singer Connie Stevens.

The Early 2020s

Above is a social media post with a picture of Walker on promotional material for 2021’s “Pooling to Paradise.” She’s the blonde one in the green coat.

In the early 2020s, as she focused on motherhood (she has two children with husband Christopher McMahon), Walker’s credits lessened. In fact, her only credit was the 2021 movie “Pooling to Paradise.”

Dreama Walker Today

Above is a 2026 social media post by Dreama Walker with a very recent picture of her. As you can see, she looks fabulous.

Her only recent acting credit came this year in the short movie “Hot Fascist Jizz.”

We’d like to wish the beautiful Dreama Walker the happiest of 40th birthdays. We hope she has the most wonderful day celebrating with her nearest and dearest.

Dreama Walker’s filmography and some personal info was courtesy of IMDb.