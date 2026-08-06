Curtis Should Have Taken The Plea Deal on “General Hospital”

Curtis Ashford’s trial started today on “General Hospital”. It’s a little surprising that they’re dragging this storyline out because there’s no doubt that Curtis is guilty. Curtis should have taken the plea deal offered to him and been grateful for it.

Instead, he’s forcing this trial as a way to prove his belief that Isaiah was the other drive on the road the night that Curtis and Jordan had their accident. He will fail, because Isaiah wasn’t the other driver.

But even if Isaiah had been the other driver, he had no legal obligation to stop and help. Sure, you could argue that the other driver had a moral obligation to help if they could, but Isaiah wasn’t at the scene.

Instead of accepting that he made a huge mistake and taking accountability, Curtis is going to drag this out. He could end up in jail, or paying out millions of dollars to Isaiah, or both.

It Was A Good Deal

Curtis is a smart man. He knows the plea deal was a good deal for him. He would have served minimal time in jail and probably paid a lot of money. That would get him home to help Portia raise little Dez before Dez was even old enough to understand that his father wasn’t there.

Now, if he’s found guilty, he could go to jail for much longer and lose years of watching Dez grow up. Maybe he’s trying to get over his guilt by trying to hold Isaiah responsible for the accident that Jordan caused. But he’s going to end up hurting his new son in the process.

Curtis Was Wrong

What Curtis can’t seem to get through his head is that his actions were wrong. He thinks that he was justified in punching Isiah because Isaiah told Curtis that Curtis was a bad father. But no matter what Isaiah said, Curtis had no right to put hands on him.

Isiah really hit a nerve with Curtis, which is why Curtis flew off the handle and attacked Isaiah. Curtis needs to examine his own actions and stop trying to twist the truth. Curtis was wrong, and now Isiah may be permanently disabled because of Curtis’ actions. As Molly reminded everyone in today’s episode of “General Hospital”, assault is a crime.

Isaiah’s Life Was Changed For Something He Didn’t Do

There’s definitely an argument to be made that Isaiah shouldn’t have lost his temper with Curtis at the Metro Court. However, losing your temper isn’t a criminal offense. Assault is, and Curtis had no right to hit Isaiah no matter what Isaiah said.

Isaiah suffered permanent damage that could mean he can’t be a surgeon anymore. He trained for many years to do that work, and he felt a sense of purpose from his work. Especially when he was helping people overseas in refugee camps with Lucky Spencer.

Curtis took that away from Isaiah because he’s angry about something that Isaiah didn’t even do. But Curtis refuses to believe the truth that Isaiah wasn’t the other driver. Curtis is going to have to pay for that.

If he had taken the plea deal, he would have been out before Dez’s first birthday. But now, he could end up watching his son grow up from behind bars. And he kind of deserves for not taking that plea deal when it was offered.