General Hospital’s Chris McKenna Allegedly Out As Brennan: New WSB Lead Coming?

In a daytime shocker, Soap Opera Network is reporting that Chris McKenna is preparing to exit the role of Jack Brennan on General Hospital. Not only that, but the site is reporting that the Brennan character is being killed off the show. As of publication, a departure date has not been announced, nor has anyone from the series or McKenna has confirmed the news.

With that being said, there are a few questions that instantly pop up in show fans’ minds. Most pressing, who will kill McKenna and who will step up to become the new agent in charge of the Port Charles WSB office?

Will Anna, Willow, or Valentin Else Kill Brennan?

Finola Hughes as Anna in General Hospital (Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Since arriving in Port Charles, Brennan has managed to collect his fair share of people who don’t care for him and may even wish him permanently gone. However, taking a guess here, if Brennan were to be murdered, it would likely come down to three suspects. First and foremost is Anna (Finola Hughes). Anna has come back to town with a vendetta against the WSB and on a mission to eliminate Britt (Kelly Thiebaud). It’s not hard to imagine her priorities put her on a collision course with Brennan that leads her to eliminate her former colleague.

Then there’s Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). She’s been out of control since she tried to kill Drew (Cameron Mathison) the first time, and there appears to be no line she won’t cross these days in the “name of her children.” While Brennan and her have aligned goals for now, Willow’s cockiness and deadly plotting are bound to put them at odds, regardless of his relationship status with her mother. Will Willow be the one to kill Brennan if he becomes a threat to her plans?

Now, it’s entirely possible that neither Anna nor Willow kills Brennan, but someone else like Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). These two have had bad blood since Brennan’s arrival in town and have previously tried to murder one another. While they have a truce now, will something happen to disrupt that peace, pushing Valentin to defend his newfound freedom?

Could Valentin or Jason Become the New Head of the Port Charles WSB?

Should Brennan be exiting the canvas, it would seem a new head of the WSB would be needed in Port Charles. Possibly the best candidate already on the canvas would be Valentin. He’s been a trained agent for years and already knows the players of Port Charles. While he may no longer be an active member of the organization, as Anna has heavily suggested lately, you don’t exactly just quit the WSB.

Then there’s Jason (Steve Burton). Upon his return, he has a new lease on life, even recently telling Sonny he’s done with the underworld life. He may not have history as a WSB agent, but he has many credentials that would make him an excellent asset to the organization. The only question would be if he sees being on the right side of the law as less dangerous than working for Sonny, for Danny’s sake (Asher Antonyzyn).

General Hospital fans will just have to keep watching to see what happens next for Brennan, and wait for his rumored departure.