Lisa Rinna, 63, Wows in Black Two-Piece as She Shows Off Her Toned Physique

Lisa Rinna is continuing to prove that consistency is key.

The actress and former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 63, turned heads this week after sharing a new mirror selfie that highlighted her toned physique while offering a glimpse into the mindset that has helped her stay active for decades.

On Monday, Aug. 3, Rinna took to her Instagram Stories to post a sultry snap of herself posing in front of a mirror wearing a black two-piece.

Rinna Looks Amazing

The “Melrose Place” alum paired a plunging black bikini top with matching cheeky bottoms as she showed off her sculpted abs and lean frame.

Alongside the photo, Rinna shared a message that reflected her approach to fitness.

“I believe our health is our wealth and I think women look and feel the best strong!” she wrote.

The post comes just weeks after Rinna celebrated her 63rd birthday on July 11.

The following day, she reflected on the past year by posting a carousel of photos from memorable moments in her life and career.

“I mean…. LOOK AT THIS YEAR!!!!” she captioned the post. “Thank you for every single amazing, beautiful birthday wish! Here’s to more of everything.”

Rinna has also been candid about how she has maintained her figure over the years.

During a July 22 appearance on “The Morgan Stewart Show,” host Morgan Stewart pointed out that Rinna appeared to look almost identical to the way she did in her 1997 wedding photos with husband Harry Hamlin.

“I’m pretty close to it,” Rinna responded. “The body is the same.”

She credited both genetics and a lifelong commitment to staying active.

“It’s genetic. I’m sorry, I’ve been the same weight since I was literally 20 years old,” she said.

Although she acknowledged she has been “very lucky,” Rinna emphasized that her routine also plays a major role.

“I also love to work out. I think the thing about me is I’m just consistent” with exercise, she explained.

Rather than following intense fitness trends, Rinna prefers a simple, sustainable approach.

“I don’t do anything crazy. I don’t do anything difficult,” she shared.

Rinna Works Out and Eats Healthy

Her philosophy extends to food as well.

Instead of sticking to a rigid eating schedule, Rinna listens to her body’s cues.

“I do what works, what feels right for my body. I eat what I want, when I want, when I feel like I want it. I do not believe in breakfast, lunch, and dinner if I am not hungry,” she explained.

The actress also addressed her approach to alcohol, saying moderation has always come naturally.

“The thing about me is I’m not an addictive person,” Rinna said. “So I could literally have some cigs, be fine. I can have a drink. Like I’m not addictive. So, it’s very easy for me to have cocktails and such ‘cause I don’t have that gene, luckily.”

Still, she admitted that age has changed how her body reacts.

“I have to be very careful now,” she said, adding that she typically limits herself to “a glass or two at the most” when drinking wine.

Although she previously enjoyed vodka sodas for a few years, Rinna explained that wine now agrees with her more.

“As you get older, your body starts to react to alcohol a little differently, so, right now for me, wine is better than hard alcohol,” she said.

With her latest post, Rinna once again reminded fans that for her, staying healthy isn’t about chasing perfection—it’s about building habits that last a lifetime.