Lisa Rinna, 63, Says Consistency Has Helped Her Stay the Same Weight Since Age 20

Lisa Rinna has never shied away from talking about her fitness routine or the wellness habits that help her maintain her physique. It’s a topic the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star enjoys discussing, and credits her long-term approach rather than quick fixes for her results.

During a recent appearance on Morgan Stewart’s podcast, Rinna revealed that at 63, she weighs the same as she did when she was 20-years-old, crediting years of consistency rather than extreme diets or fitness trends.

Lisa Rinna Shares Her No-“Crazy” Approach to Staying Healthy at 63

Getty Lisa Rinna attends the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lisa Rinna revealed that she doesn’t “do anything crazy” to maintain her physique. Speaking with Morgan Stewart on her podcast for SiriusXM, the former RHOBH star stated that it was thanks to being “consistent” for years that she has weighed the same since she was 20.

“I’ve been the same weight since I was literally 20 years old. I’m very, very, very lucky,” she said, adding that it was also genetics. “Now, I also love to work out. I think the thing about me is I’m just consistent. I don’t do anything crazy, [and] I don’t do anything difficult.”

However, Rinna did admit that she has tried fitness and diet fads over the years, but learned they never worked for her. “I’ve tried everything, but I’m not crazy about anything,” she shared, adding, “I just do everything very consistently. I do what works, what feels right for my body.”

She also shared that she doesn’t have strict meal times, and eats when she’s hungry. “I eat what I want when I want, when I feel like I want it. I do not believe in breakfast, lunch, and dinner if I am not hungry.” Additionally, Rinna monitors her alcohol intake, having shared that she “luckily” does not have the “addictive gene.”

Rinna Proudly Shows off Her Physique in Bikini Snaps at 63

As fans know, Rinna has been a longtime fan of yoga, Pilates, dancing, and hiking. But as she explained to Stewart, the real key has always been consistency. It’s a philosophy she has embraced for years, even sharing in a 2018 red bikini snap on Instagram (via People) that staying consistent has been the secret to her maintaining her health and fitness.

“I do yoga. 25 years of it,” she captioned her post. “What do you do? Oh and I spin and hike too. Oh and I’m real consistent. Like really.”

Recently, Rinna enjoyed a tropical vacation to Bora Bora with her husband, Harry Hamlin. In photos shared in April, Rinna posed in several bikinis, showing off her toned physique at age 63.

Rinna is clearly proud of the hard work she’s put into maintaining her figure. To celebrate the Fourth of July, she shared a throwback photo wearing a red, white, and blue string bikini on the beach. “You knew this was coming 🌭😄🎆🇺🇸🌶️❤️🌭#4thofjuly,” she captioned the photo.

More recently, Rinna shared an Instagram carousel of bikini-clad photos spanning the years, showing that she’s maintained the same fit physique since her 20s.

Fans in the comment section wrote things like, “Stunning and never ever changed! 🙌❤️” and “Does not age.”

“63?And this body?Goddess!👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️.”