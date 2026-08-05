Milania Giudice Honors Late Best Friend With Heartbreaking New Tattoo

Milania Giudice is honoring her late best friend in a deeply personal way.

The 20-year-old daughter of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Teresa Giudice recently revealed a new tattoo dedicated to Victoria Zardoya, her childhood best friend who died following an accident in Florida on July 24. She was 20 years old.

Milania shared the emotional moment with fans in a TikTok posted on Aug. 4, documenting her visit to the tattoo studio.

The Permanent Reminder of Her Late Friend

The short video showed the reality star getting the words “Baby V” inked on her wrist as a permanent tribute to her friend.

The meaningful tattoo is the latest way Milania has publicly honored Victoria while navigating the heartbreaking loss.

Since Victoria’s death, Milania has been open with followers about her grief, sharing memories of their lifelong friendship and the emotions she’s experienced in recent weeks.

On July 27, she reflected on their years together while posting throwback photos to her Instagram Stories.

“Lowkey hate nostalgia because what do you mean I can never go back,” she wrote. “Now I have to remember you for longer than I knew you.”

Tributes Have Poured in

The loss has also deeply affected the Giudice family, who considered Victoria one of their own after years of growing up together.

Milania’s father, Joe Giudice, shared an emotional tribute shortly after her passing.

“There are no words for this kind of pain,” he wrote on Instagram on July 27. “Victoria, you were like a daughter to me. I watched you grow up with my daughter Milania. We were neighbors for years, and you became part of our family. I can’t believe you’re gone.”

Teresa Giudice also paid tribute in an emotional Instagram post shared on Aug. 1 alongside years of family photos featuring Victoria and Milania.

“You were so full of life—kind, ambitious, and unstoppable. You had the biggest heart and the brightest future ahead of you. I can’t believe I’m writing this right now,” Teresa wrote.

Amid the heartbreak, Milania has also found comfort in knowing that Victoria’s legacy is helping others.

In a recent TikTok filmed from her late friend’s hospital room, Milania explained that Victoria became an organ donor.

“They’re packing up Victoria’s room right now,” she said through tears. “She just went in, she’s saving eight people’s lives.”

The emotional video resonated with thousands of viewers, many of whom praised Victoria’s family for making such a selfless decision during an unimaginably difficult time.

Victoria’s twin sister, Alexandra Zardoya, has also shared a moving tribute remembering the unique bond they shared from birth.

“Victoria, I can’t believe this is real life. Tears are falling down my cheeks as I type every word,” Alexandra wrote.

“My twin sister, my other half, we were in the womb together, and ever since then we have been inseparable. You are the only person in this world who truly understood every single part of me. You truly were a light in everyone’s life, especially mine. … You were everything and more to me.”

The outpouring of love from Milania, Teresa, Joe, Alexandra and countless friends has highlighted the profound impact Victoria had on those around her.

Now, with “Baby V” permanently inked on her wrist, Milania has found a lasting way to keep her best friend close—a tribute she will carry with her every day.