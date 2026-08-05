‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ Director Explains Why Cooper Hoffman Didn’t Land the Role of Plutarch

All eyes are on “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” the prequel series that focuses on the 50th Hunger Games. This brings back a number of fan-favorite characters in their younger years, including Plutarch Heavensbee.

Plutarch first came into “The Hunger Games” franchise during the second movie, and he was played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. Many would expect that Hoffman’s son, Cooper Hoffman, would take on the younger role, being the closest possible to a younger version of the man, but “Sunrise on the Reaping” director Francis Lawrence has decided against that.

Why Cooper Hoffman Won’t Play Plutarch on ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’

Getty PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 23: Cooper Hoffman visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura House of Energy on location at Sundance 2026 on January 23, 2026 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for IMDb)

This has nothing to do with talent or Hoffman not being interested in it. Nor is it anything nefarious behind the scenes. The Hollywood Reporter shares that it’s due to the age of the character, with Lawrence sharing that, “I love to work with people over and over, and Cooper is high on that list, but we needed someone who felt considerably older than Cooper is.”

Hoffman is 23, but the character in the prequel novel of the same name is in his mid-20s to early-30s. It’s easy to overlook that age range when thinking about “The Hunger Games” movies, as Plutarch and Haymitch Abernathy look closer in age. However, there is a 15- to 20-year age gap between the two, and that needs to be shown within the prequel movie.

There are no hard feelings between the actor and director, who worked together on “The Long Walk.” This is just part of the business. Something Hoffman did appreciate was hearing some of the kind things Lawrence had to say about his father, as they had worked together previously.

Lawrence opted for Jesse Plemons to take on the role, and at the age of 38, he may be considered a little too old for the role, but he will bring the maturity needed for someone who is a rising star in the Capitol. The character has already established himself within the Capitol, and that means he is learning quickly how to command a room and gain support, so an actor with a similar ability was needed.

‘The Hunger Games’ Movies Have Thrown All the Ages Off

ESPYS Elizabeth Banks (L), Liam Hemsworth (2nd L) Jennifer Lawrence (C) and director Francis Lawrence (2nd R) and Phillip Seymour Hoffman (R) arrive at a special screening of “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” November 20, 2013 in New York. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans of “The Hunger Games” franchise took to Reddit to share their confusion over the ages of the characters from the books and the movies, especially since “Sunrise on the Reaping” was published in 2025. Many thought that Haymitch was much closer in age to Plutarch and Effie, but based on the way the characters have been introduced during the 50th Hunger Games, it’s clear that he is much younger.

Another character fans were shocked by the age of was Beetee, who gets a heartbreaking story in the novel as well as being a major part of the second and third books in the original trilogy. His son is part of the 50th Hunger Games, which makes him decades older than most fans suspected based on “Catching Fire.” Fans also learn that he was Wiress’ mentor, who is only 18 at the time of the 50th Hunger Games, despite seeming closer in age during the later novels.

Out of all the movies coming out in 2026, “Sunrise on the Reaping” is certainly one of the most talked about. It brings fans the story they’d all wondered about, and it’s time to see just why Haymitch became the reclusive, abrasive man that he was when Katniss volunteered.