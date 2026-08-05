Hallmark Announces Spooky New Halloween Movies, Starring Kevin McGarry, Meghan Ory & More

Hallmark Channel has become the destination for heartwarming holiday fare during the Christmas season.

In recent years, Hallmark has been making inroads into programming themed to other holidays as well.

With Hallmark celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, a new announcement reveals a pair of spooky new movies slated to debut just in time for Halloween 2026.

A Hallmark Halloween

During a virtual panel hosted by the Television Critics Association, Darren Abbott, President of Hallmark Media and Hallmark Chief Brand Officer, and Michelle Vicary, Head of Programming for Hallmark Media announced that its annual Fall into Love programming event will feature two all-new original Halloween movies, premiering the first two Saturdays in October.

The first will be “A Knight to Remember,” starring James Trevena (“Lost in Paradise”), Julie Gonzalo (“3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost”) and Chris McNally (“When Calls the Heart”).

Also arriving will be “The Spirit of Halloween,” featuring Meghan Ory (“Chesapeake Shores,” “Sullivan’s Crossing”) and Kevin McGarry (“When Calls the Heart,” “The Wedding Veil”).

‘A Knight to Remember’

“When practical museum conservator Emily Porter (Julie Gonzalo) restores a centuries-old statue of legendary knight Sir Griffin de Beauford (James Trevena), one unexpected kiss brings him magically back to life and turns her carefully ordered world upside down,” reveals the synopsis of the upcoming film.

“As Emily helps the chivalrous time-traveler navigate modern Chicago, pumpkin spice lattes, a Halloween Medieval Fayre, and an FBI investigation led by her ex-husband, she begins to rediscover the wonder and romance she thought she had left behind. But with a rare celestial conjunction approaching and Griffin’s fate hanging in the balance, Emily must decide whether the safest heart is one kept guarded or one brave enough to believe in a love written in the stars,” the synopsis concludes.

“A Knight to Remember” will premiere Saturday, October 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel, and will stream the next day on Hallmark +.

‘The Spirit of Halloween

“Brilliant bridal designer Everly Stone (Meghan Ory) has no patience for Halloween, especially the beloved fire-station bash that once left her heartbroken in front of everyone she knew,” reads the synopsis for “The Spirit of Halloween,” which is described as a modern-day, Halloween-themed take on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

“But when her late mentor appears with a glamorous warning,” the synopsis continues, “Everly Stone is swept through one unforgettable night by three mischievous spirits who reveal the joy she lost, the people she’s pushing away, and the future she might miss if she keeps hiding behind work and fear. With a loyal assistant ready for more, a town waiting to welcome her back, and longtime friend Beau Madison (Kevin McGarry) still carrying a spark from their past, Everly Stone must decide whether Halloween is the night that broke her heart or the one that can finally help it heal.”

In addition, Lachlan Quarmby (“Hope Valley: 1874,” “Providence Falls”) will appear as the Ghost of Halloween Future.

“The Spirit of Halloween” will debut on Saturday, October 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and stream the following day on Hallmark+.