Chris McNally’s Next Hallmark Role Has Fans Buzzing

Hallmark’s Chris McNally is stepping into his next lead role for the network!

Coming this August, McNally will star in the romance “Love Finds You.” The Hallmark star will play the role of Jack, who, by happenstance, forms an unexpected relationship that takes him on the adventure of a lifetime.

McNally will star opposite Aimeé Teegarden, who will play the role of Alex: Jack’s love interest and travel companion.

According to the film’s synopsis, “Love Finds You” tells the story of “A mislabeled package convinces jewelry designer Alex she’s found her ideal man, sending her and delivery driver Jack on a citywide search that helps them discover what they truly want.”

“Love Finds You” marks the first Hallmark role McNally will star in since the birth of his second child with his partner Julie Gonzalo. The couple welcomed their daughter in June, PEOPLE reported.

Chris McNally Fans Eagerly Anticipate His Next Hallmark Role

Fans of the “When Calls the Heart” star were thrilled by McNally’s latest casting announcement, with many commenting on social media about their anticipation to see him take on a new role.

“I expect this movie will be an absolute winner for Chris and Aimee! Looking forward to it,” one fan commented under an Instagram announcement.

“Anything will be good with Chris McNally in it!!!” said another.

And — of course —Hearties weren’t shy in hiding their excitement about seeing McNally, an adored Hallmark hunk, back on the big screen in a leading role.

“Looking forward to it 😍 he is gorgeous,” said a fan.

“Cannot wait to see this gorgeous man in a new movie 😍😍👏❤️,” agreed another.

At the same time McNally’s new movie hits the screen on August 22, he’s expected to be in the middle of filming for his Hallmark mainstay, “When Calls the Heart.” Hearties’ favorite residents of Hope Valley will start filming season 14 on August 4 and conclude on November 25, Heart in Motion Media reported.

‘WCTH’ Stars Not Returning for Season 14

Most of McNally’s “WCTH” cast members are slated to return for next season. However, several stars announced their exit from the cult classic ahead of filming.

Samantha Ferris, who played Maisie Hickam, revealed on July 18 that she was sadly cut from the cast lineup.

“I don’t really have a reason as sometimes they just don’t tell you, but I LOVED my time on the show and grateful for the two seasons I had,” Ferris shared on Instagram.

Melissa Gilbert, whose character Georgie McGill returned to “WCTH” in season 13, also announced she won’t be returning for the upcoming season.

“Many people have asked if I will be returning to When Calls the Heart this coming season. The answer to that is no I will not. I am told this is due to ‘Budget issues’. That said, I wish all my sweet friends in Hope Valley a wonderful and successful season 14,” Gilbert shared on Instagram two days before Ferris revealed her exit.

Fan-favorite stars Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Pascale Hutton, and Jack Wagner will be returning for season 14 alongside McNally.

When season 13 came to an end, McNally’s character Lucas Bouchard announced he’d be stepping down as Hope Valley governor. Although his love interest and “North Star” Edie Martell, played by Miranda MacDougall, is expected to travel to New York for business, the better halves ended on good terms and are anticipated to embrace their love story in season 14.