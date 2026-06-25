Chris McNally & Julie Gonzalo Welcome 2nd Child

Real-life Hallmark couple Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo are adjusting to life as a family of four! On June 24, 2026, they provided an exciting update for fans who’ve been eager for news about their growing family. The couple also has a four-year-old daughter.

People published the first photos and a brief interview with McNally and Gonzalo, who revealed they welcomed another baby girl but didn’t share her name or birthdate.

Chris McNally & Julie Gonzalo Say They’re Slowly Adjusting to Being a Family of 4

The couple told People, “We are so incredibly grateful to have this new little girl in our family.”

They continued, “Our first few weeks were a bit of a blur. Lots of love, very little sleep, and a healthy dose of stress. We seem to have forgotten how small newborns are — it seems impossible our oldest was ever that tiny! There have been plenty of family snuggles, though, which helped make the exhaustion easier to handle.”

“It’s safe to say we are still adjusting,” McNally and Gonzalo said of adding another little one to their family. “Going from one child to two has changed the rhythm of our household and required a new level of time management. Though despite the juggling act and a few expected (and unexpected) bumps along the way, we are slowly finding our new rhythm.”

Julie Gonzalo Provided a Peek at Her Baby Bump in February

Fans have waited for many months for word on McNally and Gonzalo’s newest family member. McNally, a series regular on “When Calls The Heart” since 2019, used his appearance at the Hallmark Christmas Experience in December to surprise Hearties with the news that he and Gonzalo were expecting.

Neither actor posts much on social media, but Gonzalo provided an update on Valentine’s Day 2026, sharing a beautiful photo taken by McNally of her cradling her baby bump in the sunlight.

In the caption, she wrote, “Almost complete. We can’t wait to meet you little one, so so soon…” and signing the little note from “Dad, mom and big sister xx”

Though they clearly waited a while to share the birth of their new baby, Gonzalo hasn’t refrained from posting about the World Cup. She was excited to cheer on her home country of Argentina via multiple tweets, including one she shared on June 11 with 15 Argentinian flag emoji. In Spanish, she wrote, “HAPPY WORLD CUP EVERYONE!! HAPPY WORLD CUP DAY!! #argentina Vamos Carajo 😝”

Chris McNally Joked the WCTH Cast of New Parents Will Be ‘Exhausted’ Filming Next Season

When McNally announced their happy news at the Hallmark Christmas Experience, he coyly pulled a string of sonogram pics out while he was on a panel with fellow WCTH stars. He noted that he and Gonzalo were expecting a little one within six weeks of two other Hallmark couples — WCTH’s Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum, who announced their daughter’s birth on June 23, as well as Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace, who announced their baby’s birth in May.

After McNally shared the news at the fan event, Rosenbaum quipped, “On season 14, we’ll be opening the Hope Valley Nursery,” and McNally interjected, “And when we all look exhausted, you’ll know why!”

McNally also said it was “really special to share such incredible news (with the other couples) and have the answer be ‘us, too,’ and then to share it again and have that answer be ‘us, too!’ So that was pretty great.”

Chris McNally & Julie Gonzalo Met While Filming a Hallmark Movie

Hallmark Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo in “3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost”

McNally and Gonzalo met while filming their 2018 Hallmark movie “The Sweetest Heart,” but have never revealed if they’re married. They also co-starred in 2023’s “3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost.”

The notoriously private couple has a four-year-old daughter, but her arrival in 2022 was a total surprise to fans and many friends. McNally and Gonzalo have not publicly shared their daughter’s name, only calling her “Baby M” in their initial baby announcement.