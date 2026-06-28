Julie Gonzalo Shares Precious New Pic with Chris McNally & Their Baby Girl, Thanking Fans for Their Love

Real-life Hallmark couple Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally are feeling the love. Days after announcing the recent birth of their second daughter, the actress thanked fans for their kind messages via X (formerly Twitter) and shared a couple of sweet family pics, including a new image of the couple and their newborn.

Julie Gonzalo Says Their Family is ‘So in Love’ with Their Newest Addition

Gonzalo, 44, and McNally, 37, welcomed their first daughter in June 2022, but have not shared her name other than calling her “Baby M” in their announcement at the time. The couple have kept details of their relationship mostly private, but met while filming their first Hallmark movie together in 2017, “The Sweetest Heart.”

On June 27, 2026, Gonzalo tweeted a new image of her holding their newborn with McNally at her side, as they both gazed down at their bundle of joy. She simply put a red heart emoji for the caption. This pic was slightly different from a previously published image in which McNally was seen smiling at Gonzalo as their baby looked up at her.

Thank you for all the lovely messages.. we are so thrilled to have our little girl with us. We are all so in love 💕 pic.twitter.com/IAPK7y1FWb — Julie Gonzalo (@julie_gonzalo) June 27, 2026

Gonzalo also tweeted a photo that was previously published by People days earlier of their family’s hands intertwined with their newborn’s. In the caption, Gonzalo wrote, “Thank you for all the lovely messages.. we are so thrilled to have our little girl with us. We are all so in love 💕”

Fans flooded Gonzalo’s tweets with more kind messages, including one who wrote, “We (#Hearties #OhioHearties) are so HAPPY for you and Chris, along with her big sister, with your new addition !! Enjoy all the moments, even when it gets really crazy with now 2 young ones ! Congrats! U 2 are amazing on screen together! #sweetestheart”

Another replied to the actress, whose family emigrated to the U.S. from Argentina when she was eight, “So very happy for you both! Muchas bendiciones de Dios para ti y tu linda familia, Julie”

“Congratulations Chris and Julie on your growing family,” someone else tweeted. “I hope you know how much you are loved and my very best wishes for your future. You are a gorgeous gorgeous couple.”

Chris McNally Announced He & Julie Gonzalo Were Expecting Another Child in December

Hallmark Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo in “The Sweetest Heart”

McNally, who’s played Lucas Bouchard on WCTH since 2019, announced he and Gonzalo were expecting their second child while appearing on a panel with his co-stars at the Hallmark Christmas Experience in December.

He cutely pulled sonogram images out of his pocket to reveal that they were due within six weeks of his WCTH co-stars Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum, who welcomed a baby girl in April, and Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace, who shared their baby boy’s birth in May. Krakow told People she can’t wait for all three babies to be on set this summer as they film season 14.

Gonzalo and McNally, who last appeared together in the 2023 Hallmark movie “3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost,” told the outlet, “It’s incredibly special. Having three babies arrive in such a short period of time among friends on the same show is not something we could have planned. It’s been really nice having people close to you going through the same stage of life at the same time — but if we all look tired in the next season of ‘When Calls the Heart,’ you know why!”