Brennan Elliott Shares Touching Words to Grieving Fans as New Hallmark Movie Premieres

Hallmark fan favorite Brennan Elliott returned to the network in the summer movie “A Castle Of Our Own” following the death of his beloved wife Camilla Row, in March 2025. Elliott shared a heartfelt message for those dealing with the loss of a loved one while discussing his new film.

Brennan Elliott Shares Heartfelt Message to Fans Grieving

In a candid social media share, Elliott talked about what it meant to him to return to work after losing his wife and becoming a single dad to his kids, Liam and Luna. Elliott revealed what he has learned over the past year about healing and grief.

“This past year has taught me that grief doesn’t disappear, it simply becomes part of who you are. But I’ve also learned that healing isn’t about leaving someone behind. It’s about finding the courage to laugh again, to feel connected again, and to embrace joy without guilt. The love and memories never leave us, they walk beside us, making us stronger, more compassionate, and, for me, a more present actor and storyteller,” he shared.

Elliott went on to express some touching words for anyone who’s still grieving the loss of a loved one.

“If you’re carrying the loss of someone you love, I hope you know this: it’s okay to smile again. It’s okay to find happiness. That doesn’t diminish your love for them, it honors the life and love you shared, while making every new moment of joy even more meaningful,” the actor expressed.

The message included Elliott gushing over “A Castle of Our Own” and thanking fans for their continued support. It means the world to him. Fans and a couple of familiar faces hit up the comments to show him that love and support again.

“Beautiful Brennen. Sending you so much love always, friend. ❤️,” wrote Nikki DeLoach. “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “Beyond the Gates” star Ashley Jones replied, “Wow. 🙏”

Several fans shared their own experiences with grief, while others praised his amazing words. Many fans gushed over “A Castle of Our Own”, which also stars Erica Cerra. It melted fans’ hearts to see Elliott back on Hallmark and in such a beautiful film.

‘A Castle of Our Own’ Was the Right Movie for Brennan Elliott

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Now, Elliott revealed that he feels that “A Castle of Our Own” was brought to him for a reason after losing his wife. Elliott truly believes that God brought him this movie at the right time in his life to help him heal.

The Hallmark star was affected by the script the first time he read it. Elliott explained that Adam was experiencing grief in a different way than Elliott, but playing Adam still hit home for him.

“A Castle of Our Own” was deeply personal for the actor, and it’s a movie he’s very proud of. “Returning to set for A Castle of Our Own wasn’t just about making another movie, it was about rediscovering a part of myself I wasn’t sure I’d ever find again,” he shared in his Instagram post.

Along with appearing in his first Hallmark movie since 2024, Elliott guest-starred on “9-1-1” earlier this year. The actor has wrapped filming the movie “Joy of Christmas”, but it has not been revealed when or where it will air.

Elliott also recently confirmed that he’s headed back to Christmas Con in December with many other beloved Christmas movie stars.