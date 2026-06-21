Brennan Elliott Celebrates Kids in Emotional Father’s Day Message

Hallmark fan favorite Brennan Elliott marked Father’s Day with a touching message celebrating his two children, son Liam and daughter, Luna. The actor didn’t hold back speaking honestly about his children on a day honoring all fathers.

Brennan Elliott Shares Emotional Father’s Day Message

Taking to Instagram, Elliott shared a photo of him looking off into the distance to go along with his lengthy caption dedicated to his kids. Elliott kicked off his message by revealing that at times when he’s deep in thought, he thanks God for all his blessings.

“Today in particular I feel extremely blessed! It’s #fathersday and my greatest blessing is that I was given the honor and privilege of having to raise two of the most beautiful creatures. My two kids,” he began.

Elliott went on to celebrate Luna and Liam, saying, “Those who know me well know my greatest thing in my life are my two babies! #liam and #luna! They enrich my life every moment of every day! So to all the fathers out there. I salute you! For showing up to love , guide, nurture , befriend etc your kids. I know it can be tough some days, but showing up is half the battle.”

The “A Castle of Our Own” star ended his post with a wish that all fathers give themselves a little grace today.

Hallmark fans flooded the comments to wish Elliott a Happy Father’s Day and to respond to his touching words about his children.

“Happy Father’s Day!!!! Those kids are awesome because you’re a great father and God will continue blessing you. ❤️,” said a fan. Another fan shared, “Well said and so true! Thank you!”

One fan stated, “Happy Father’s Day. Enjoy your special day with your beautiful children.” “Happy Father’s Day. Camilla is always with you and your two beautiful beautiful kids in your heart and soul. She would be very proud of you and the kids ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” expressed a fan.

The latter referred to Elliott’s late wife and the mother of his two kids, who died in March 2025 after a lengthy cancer battle.

Brennan Elliott Stars In New Hallmark Movie ‘A Castle of Our Own’

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In less than a week, Elliott will be back on Hallmark for the first time since he lost his beloved wife. The last movie Elliott appeared in for the network was “His & Hers” with his good friend Lacey Chabert in 2024.

The film also stars Erica Cerra, who plays an architect who takes an unexpected summer trip and discovers she’s been too busy to enjoy life. Thanks to a handsome local contractor and a sandcastle building contest, the architect reconnects with her daughter and finds joy and love along the way.

“A Castle of Our Own” is part of Hallmark’s Summer Night’s series and premieres on Saturday, June 27, at 8/7c on Hallmark.

Elliott has been happily promoting his new movie and even called it “one of the greatest gifts of my career.” The Hallmark star can’t wait for fans to see “A Castle of Our Own”. He is very proud of the film, admitting it’s a feel-good summer movie for all to enjoy.