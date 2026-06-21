5 Hallmark Channel Hunks Who Are Also Rock Star Dads

When they’re not romancing our favorite leading ladies or solving cozy mysteries onscreen, some of Hallmark Channel’s biggest heartthrobs are also devoted, doting dads offscreen. In honor of Father’s Day 2026, we’re highlighting five Hallmark hunks who have also proven they fully deserve to rock a World’s Best Dad t-shirt!

Hallmark Channel’s Andrew Walker is a Hands-On Dad

When Andrew Walker isn’t filming another Hallmark hit, from “Kentucky Roses” to the “Three Wise Men” trilogy, you can probably find him with his boys — West, almost 11, and Wolf, 6 — volunteering at their school, introducing them to new countries and cultures, and ensuring his love of hockey and skiing carries to the next generation.

Walker and his wife, Cassandra Troy, are both native Canadians, even uprooted their lives for their boys. Though they’ve called Los Angeles home for more than two decades, they temporarily shifted their home base to Vancouver a couple of years ago, intent on immersing their boys in nature (they literally live next to a bird sanctuary!).

Fatherhood has also changed Walker as an actor, he told EntertainmentNow in late 2025, explaining that in storylines with kids like “She’s Making a List,” he’s “able to connect with the material so much more now,” adding, “I feel things so much more deeply now being a dad.”

Paul Campbell Might Win the ‘Most Fun Dad’ Award

Walker’s buddy and “Three Wise Men” co-star Paul Campbell is a pretty private guy, but it’s no secret he loves being a dad to son Kingston, who just turned 10. Campbell has periodically shared glimpses into what a fun dad he is — from hilarious Elf on the Shelf antics to dad-and-son getaways, including ski trips and a day at Universal Studios.

After Kingston was born in 2016, Campbell took more than a year off from working, revealing that his son, whom he shares with Lorie Metz, underwent Sagittal synostosis surgery on his skull. Kingston fully recovered and has appeared in his dad’s entertaining Instagram posts many times as they’ve enjoyed skateboarding, biking, dancing, playing, snuggling, and more — often infused with Campbell’s hilarious deadpan humor. If there’s a Most Fun Dad Award, this guy deserves it!

Brennan Elliott Credits His Kids With Bringing His ‘Smile Back’ After Their Mom’s Passing

When Brennan Elliott returns to Hallmark in “A Castle of Our Own” on June 27, it will be his first movie in nearly two years, and for good reason. The actor, who has appeared in over 25 Hallmark movies since 2012, took a break to care for his ailing wife, Camilla Row, and adjust to being a single parent since her death in March 2025 from stage four gastric cancer.

The couple shared two kids — son Liam, almost 14, and daughter Luna, 12 — and Elliott has shared many times how grateful he is to be their dad.

In a July 2025 video of them jamming in the car, Elliott captioned the post, “There are very few things in life that can bring complete pure love and joy!! And moments with these two angels are always one of them! Thank you my babies for bringing daddy’s smile back! And for making every moment of every day beautiful!! 🙏”

Robert Buckley’s Wife Calls Him the ‘Best Dad on the Planet’

Fatherhood changed Robert Buckley’s life — not just in the ways many dads experience, but even when he celebrates Thanksgiving. The “Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper” star told Just Jared in 2025 that he and his wife, Jenny Wade, celebrate the holiday a week early with their son and daughter.

“That’s because our first Thanksgiving after our son was born, and we were getting zero sleep, we genuinely mistook which week Thanksgiving was and we did our whole Thanksgiving dinner and then realized the day of that we were a whole week early,” he told the outlet. “So we have now just kept the tradition that every year we celebrate the Thursday before Thanksgiving.”

The couple has not revealed the names or birthdays of their kids, though they announced the arrival of their baby girl on Thanksgiving 2024 and welcomed their son in early 2024, per HELLO! Magazine.

On Father’s Day in 2025, Wade posted two photos of her hubby holding their kids and wrote, “Happy person who means the most to us day. I can’t believe I found the best dad on this planet. Thank you for the work you do and the way you love, @robertearlbuckley. Lucky, lucky us. ❤️”

Hallmark Channel’s Benjamin Ayres is a Proud Girl Dad

“Hope Valley: 1874” star Benjamin Ayres loves being a girl dad to daughters Isadora and Evie, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Erin.

Evie has loved being part of her dad’s Romance University initiative, often appearing with him on social media to encourage participation as they build a community of rom-com lovers and raise money for women’s and children’s charities.

In early 2023, when Digital Journal asked him to define success, Ayres answered, “Success is raising children that are kind and thoughtful, and that’s what we try our best to do: to raise good children. That would be a huge success to us.”

Hallmark Channel has lots of dads in its roster, including several actors who’ve become new dads in the last few months and are enjoying their FIRST Father’s Days! Congrats are in order for Marcus Rosner, who’s savoring life with his newborn son, and Kevin McGarry, who welcomed his first child with Kayla Wallace in May.