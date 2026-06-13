Brennan Elliott ‘Excited’ Over ‘Truly Special’ News Ahead of Hallmark Return

Hallmark fan favorite Brennan Elliott has confirmed some very special and exciting news ahead of his return to the network in “A Castle of Our Own”. Elliott has confirmed he will be part of Christmas Con 2026 in December in New Jersey, and revealed why it means so much to him to be at the annual event.

Brennan Elliott Calls Christmas Con ‘Truly Special’

People magazine was first to break the news that Elliott, along with “Sullivan’s Crossing” star Chad Michael Murray and “The Young and the Restless” star Vivica A. Fox has been added to the Christmas Con 2026 attendee list.

Elliott shared a photo of the People magazine article on Instagram and used the caption to share some heartfelt words about the news.

“One of my favorite parts of this business has always been the people, the incredible fans who show up year after year and make these stories so meaningful,” he began his message.

Then, the actor promoted his return to Hallmark in “A Castle of Our Own,” premiering on Saturday, June 27, before explaining why he was looking forward to being part of Christmas Con 2026.

“There is something truly special about getting to spend a weekend celebrating the movies, friendships, and memories we’ve created together over the years. I can’t wait to see familiar faces, share some laughs, take some photos, and make a few new memories with all of you. And the reunion lineup this year is pretty amazing,” the Hallmark star spilled.

Elliott didn’t contain his happiness that he would be catching up with so many friends at the event, including one who has been his rock since after an eight-year cancer battle. That person is his Hallmark co-star and good friend Lacey Chabert.

He also hinted that some big news may be coming out at Christmas Con, writing, “Who knows? Maybe there are still a few mysteries left to solve… and maybe we’ll have more to share when we see you there. 😉🔍”

Elliott shared his heartfelt gratitude for the constant support he has received. He let fans know their support is noticed and appreciated. “I feel incredibly grateful to be part of this wonderful Christmas movie family,” he ended his caption.

Fans flooded his comments to gush over him attending Christmas Con 2026 and to wonder what his “mysteries” tease could mean. There’s no question fans are thrilled to have Elliott back in the Hallmark and Christmas mix.

What Else To Know About Christmas Con 2026

People magazine also revealed that “The Way Home” star Dan Jeannotte, Marilu Henner, and Travis Van Winkle have also been added to the Christmas Con list. Chabert and Van Winkle will celebrate their highly anticipated movie “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True,” which marks a new partnership between Hallmark and Walt Disney World.

Other stars expected to attend Christmas Con 2026 include Hallmark, Great American Family, and Lifetime stars who have become synonymous with Christmas. Catherine Bell, James Denton, Ryan Paevey, Danica McKellar, Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell, Kimberley Sustad, Jen Lilley, Crystal Lowe, B.J. Britt, Barbara Niven, Bailee Madison, Chris Potter, Laura Vandervoort, Ginna Claire Mason, Niall Matter, Katherine Barrell, Ali Liebert, and Lachlyn Munro have been announced as attending Christmas Con 2026.

The annual event will be held at the New Jersey Expo Center in Edison, New Jersey. It takes place from December 11-13. Fans can expect panels, fun games, and lots of Christmas décor at the annual event. Tickets can be bought here.