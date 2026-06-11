‘The Way Home’ Cast’s Heartfelt Messages to Fans Ahead of Series Finale

The hit Hallmark series “The Way Home” is nearing the end of its run. Only two more episodes remain before the highly anticipated series finale. Some cast members came together to share heartfelt messages to “The Way Home” fans before the series takes its final bow.

‘The Way Home’ Cast Shares Touching Messages to Fans

Andie MacDowell (Del), Evan Williams (Elliot), Spencer Macpherson (Jacob), and Chyler Leigh (Kat) are featured in a new Hallmark video to speak to “The Way Home” fans. It was a moment for them to thank fans and gush over how fans made the series a hit.

The video was filmed in what appeared to be the Landry barn. Williams and MacDowell were together in the video, while Leigh and Macpherson were on their own.

“Fans have been so amazing for this show,” MacDowell expressed. “So grateful to the fans and how much they care and how hard they look for all the clues. They inspire us all the time.”

Leigh was next to speak, saying, “Thank you so much for being with us and sharing the love. We’ve definitely felt it every step of the way.”

Macpherson chimed in, issuing a very heartfelt “thank you” to the fans as well. The actor let “The Way Home” fans know that it was “sincerely appreciated” by the entire cast. “Thank you for being on the journey with us,” said Williams, to which MacDowell added, “Yes.”

It was a very sweet and touching message to fans as the series comes to a close. Fans wasted no time responding to the cast’s words. Many fans declared they want more of the show, and others shared how much watching “The Way Home” has meant to them.

“The best show of my lifetime. I will remember it always. ❤️,” wrote a fan. Another fan stated, “I’m so sad I can’t believe it’s ending. Such an awesome show 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾.”

Several fans gave the writers mad props for creating such an incredible show over four seasons. Fans also noted that there are way too many questions left to answer with only two episodes remaining in the series.

Chyler Leigh Reveals What She Took From ‘The Way Home’ Set

While fans are just now seeing the end of “The Way Home” unfold, the final episodes were filmed months ago. In a recent interview, Leigh was asked what she took from the set after filming wrapped.

“I took, I got the original My Katherine poster in the frame,” the Hallmark star shared. Leigh admitted that it was one of her favorite storylines in the series. She revealed that the poster hangs above her fireplace, something Williams and Sadie Laflamme-Snow (Alice) laughed at her for.

The actress went on to share, “When I see it, I see Kat, I don’t see Chyler. So, for me, there’s like such a special like connection to that. And I have a brick fireplace, so it works really well. It’s super cool. And I also got one of the original Landry family almanacs. So, I have that in my bookcase.”

The series finale airs on Sunday, June 21, at 9/8c on Hallmark.