Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Ex Tristan Thompson’s Little Brother Amari on His Special Day

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship ultimately didn’t pan out, but they marked several meaningful milestones together. They welcomed their children, True and Tatum, and also became guardians for Tristan’s younger brother, Amari.

Amari Thompson lives with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), which requires full-time care. Due to Tristan Thompson’s busy schedule with the NBA, Khloe Kardashian is his full-time caregiver. Even after her relationship with the basketball star ended, the influencer continued caring for Amari and made him part of her family too.

This week, Amari celebrated his 20th birthday. See how the Kardashians went above and beyond to honor his special day.

Khloe Kardashian Loves Amari Thompson With All Her Heart

Khloe Kardashian and the rest of the family are cheerfully celebrating Amari Thompson’s 20th birthday today. They marked the occasion with heartfelt social media tributes, attaching endearing photos from the past several years.

“Happy Birthday sweet Amari ♥️ Some people change the world with their words. You change it simply by being you,” the influencer began her sweet Instagram post.

She included many photos and videos depicting their lives together, marking family birthdays, vacations, and even everyday moments with her children. It’s clear Amari is an important part of the Kardashian family and they couldn’t imagine life without him.

“Your heart, your spirit, and your light say everything that words never could,” Khloe continued. “You are one of God’s gentlest reminders of what truly matters. Everyone who knows you is better because of you. Thank you for reminding us every single day how we should be so completely grateful for the smallest of things and what unconditional love, joy, grace, resilience, and gratitude truly look like. We love you more than you’ll ever know. Happy 20th Birthday, our sweet angel ✨”

Kardashian fans flooded the comments, showering Amari with happy birthday wishes.

Kris Jenner added a sweet post of her own, honoring Amari. It seems that she’s adopted a grandmotherly relationship with him as she watches him grow up alongside Khloe’s biological children.

“Happy 20th birthday to our sweet angel boy, Amari!🤍” the influencer shared on her own page. “You are such a blessing to our family and bring so much love, joy, and light into our lives. Your sweet spirit reminds us every day what really matters. I am so grateful for all of the special moments we share together and I love you so much. Happy Birthday Amari. 🤍🎂 Lovey Xo”

The Birthday Celebration Follows a Deep, Personal Loss for the Family

As Kardashian fans know, the family said a tearful goodbye to Kris Jenner’s mother, MJ, on July 16. On July 26, they would have celebrated MJ’s 92nd birthday. Many members of the family publicly shared sentiments for MJ, penning heartfelt messages on Instagram.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday Mommy. I love you. 🤍” Kris Jenner simply shared online. She attached many fun photos from family events over the years.

Fans wish the Kardashian family peace as they mourn the loss of MJ, and light as they continue celebrating the joyful milestones.