Kourtney Kardashian Honors Grandmother MJ Jenner With Heartfelt Birthday Post

Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared a sweet post honoring her late grandmother on Instagram. Mary Jo “MJ” Jenner passed away on July 16. Kris Jenner announced her passing in another Instagram post.

Kourtney Kardashian Reflects on Life With MJ

She listed what makes her think of MJ: Halloween, Christmas, tea and gingerbread cookies, and warm feelings.

“I am so thankful to have had her for 47 years to look up to, for the way she loved me, and for being a safe place. I will miss hearing all the stories of her fabulous life,” she continued.

“Happy heavenly birthday, our angel,” Kourtney said at the end of the post.

The post was a carousel with photos of her and her grandmother throughout her life, along with MJ and her great-grandchildren. The photos show Kourtney and her grandmother playing a board game, eating out at a restaurant, together at a family event, and MJ with Kourtney and her husband, Travis.

A photo in the carousel also shows a birthday cake with wings that says, “MJ Happy Heavenly Birthday.” There was also a photo of Kourtney holding hands with her grandmother in her hospital bed. Her sisters, Kim and Khloe, and her husband, Travis, left sweet messages on her tribute post.

Kris Jenner Shares Emotional Tribute to Her Mother

Kris Jenner also wrote a heartbreaking tribute to her mother on Instagram when MJ passed away. Fans had seen how close the two were on many episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” throughout the years. MJ had been Jenner’s touchstone her entire life, and losing her was an incredible blow to the entrepreneur.

“My mom was truly the heart of our family,” Jenner wrote. “She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted. She taught us that family is everything.”

“Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us,” Kris Jenner continued. “Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched. When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us. There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you.”

MJ’s Legacy Lives On Through the Kardashian Family

Jenner also thanked her mother for the sacrifices she made for her family and the wisdom she shared throughout her life. The mother and daughter spent a lot of time together throughout the show, and Jenner considered her a sounding board for many of her decisions.

Kris said her goal in life is to make her mother proud and credited all of her success to MJ. She concluded the post by saying that her heart was “broken into a million pieces,” but thanked her mother for giving her a wonderful childhood and a blessed life.