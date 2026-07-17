Kardashian & Jenner Sisters Flood Their Instagrams with Tributes to Their Late, Beloved Grandma MJ

Kris Jenner announced the passing of her beloved mother, Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon, at the age of 91 on Thursday, July 16.

In an emotional Instagram post, she remembered her mother as “the heart of our family.”

“There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye,” Jenner wrote. “She taught me everything that truly matters … to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.”

Following Kris’ post, her daughters shared posts on Instagram. Khloe Kardashian shared an old clip from the show on her story in which Kris interviewed MJ for a project and expressed that her biggest fear was losing someone close to her.

As for Kourtney Kardashian, she shared an old photo of her grandmother on her story and simply captioned it with a red heart emoji.

Kylie shared a home video on her Instagram story of herself as a young girl dancing with MJ.

Kim Kardashian Remembers Her Grandmother As ‘My Forever Twin’

Kim Kardashian shared numerous photos of her and her family with MJ, while sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin… You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we’ll carry with us forever!!!!!,” she wrote. “You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman. You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I’ve carried with me ever since.”

Kim went on to explain that her grandmother “always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place.”

“. You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us. I know you’re at peace now,” she added. “You will always be a part of me, I love you soooooo much and I will miss you forever and ever. 🤍 YOU ARE THE BEST OF US!!!”

Over 100,000 comments were left on Kris’ post, sending love to her family for their loss.

“Thinking of sweet MJ. She will be deeply missed 🙏🏼❤️,” Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker commented.

“I’m so so sorry to read this, Kris. Sending you all so much love 🕊️🤍,” fashion designer Donatella Versace wrote

“I loved MJ 💔,’ Jonathan Cheban said.

“We love u 🙏🏻,” singer Gwen Stefani posted.

“So very sorry.❤️,” actress Viola Davis stated.

“I’m so sorry to read about your beautiful mother. You were an amazing daughter and she was so proud to be your mom. I remember you were there for me when my mom passed. I’m praying for you and your whole family,” actress and comedian Heather McDonald expressed.

“She was everything and more to watch. ❤️❤️❤️,” reality TV star Stassi Schroeder wrote.

“We’re thinking of MJ, you, and the entire family. We love you ♥️,” the official Care Bears account commented.